8th central pay commission: Why are staff representatives demanding expansion of family units from 3 to 5, explained

The National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) led by Secretary Shiv Gopal Mishra, met with the 8th central pay commission (CPC) chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, and submitted a 51-page memorandum of their proposals.
A major demand among this, is for overall salary hike with basic pay increased to ₹69,000, by recalibrating minimum pay based on “scientific living wage formula”. According to the submitted memorandum, this will take into account “food, housing, education, health care, transport and the technological / digital needs”.
As part of this, the body has also asked that family units for calculation be expanded from 3 to 5. Here's what this means:
According to the NC-JCM's memo, at present, the minimum pay calculations treat a family as 3 units — employee, spouse and two children.
However, the demand is for expansion of the scope to reflect current realities, and have a family as 5 units — employee, spouse (no gender discrimination), each child as 0.8 units, and dependent's parents as 0.8 units. “This works out to a total of 5.2 units (rounded off to 5 units),” it said.
The suggestions from the NC-JCM's staff side came as part of the 8th CPC seeking inputs from stakeholders on “Pay Matters”, covering annual increment, basic pay, maximum pay minimum pay, pay levels, pay matrix, and pay structure.
It added that responsibilities are backed by legal provisions like the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act and Social Security Code 2020, as per reports.
|Proposed Level
|Existing Pay Matrix
|Proposed Minimum (8th CPC @ 3.833 Fitment)
|Pay Scale–1 (Existing Level 1)
|₹18,000 – ₹56,900
|₹69,000
|Pay Scale–2 (Merged Levels 2 & 3)
|₹21,700 – ₹69,100
|₹83,200
|Pay Scale–3 (Merged Levels 4 & 5)
|₹29,200 – ₹92,300
|₹1,12,000
|Pay Scale–4 (Existing Level 6)
|₹35,400 – ₹1,12,400
|₹1,35,700
|Pay Scale–5 (Merged Levels 7 & 8)
|₹47,600 – ₹1,51,100
|₹1,82,500
|Pay Scale–6 (Merged Levels 9 & 10)
|₹56,100 – ₹1,77,500
|₹2,15,100
|Levels 11–17 → Renumbered as Pay Scale 7 to Pay Scale 13
|Retained with 3.833 Fitment Factor
|—
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