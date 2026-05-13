8th central pay commission: Why are staff representatives demanding expansion of family units from 3 to 5, explained

The NC-JCM, led by Shiv Gopal Mishra, submitted a 51-page memorandum to the 8th CPC, proposing salary hike, increased minimum pay and expansion of family units for salary calculations from 3 to 5 to reflect current realities.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated13 May 2026, 05:43 PM IST
8th central pay commission: Employee unions have proposed that the 8th CPC rework family treatment for salary calculation from 3 units to 5 units.
8th central pay commission: Employee unions have proposed that the 8th CPC rework family treatment for salary calculation from 3 units to 5 units. (Pexels / Representative Photo)

The National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) led by Secretary Shiv Gopal Mishra, met with the 8th central pay commission (CPC) chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, and submitted a 51-page memorandum of their proposals.

A major demand among this, is for overall salary hike with basic pay increased to 69,000, by recalibrating minimum pay based on “scientific living wage formula”. According to the submitted memorandum, this will take into account “food, housing, education, health care, transport and the technological / digital needs”.

Also Read | Dearness Allowance: Railways hikes DA by 2% with effect from 1 January — Details

As part of this, the body has also asked that family units for calculation be expanded from 3 to 5. Here's what this means:

What is family units in salary calculation?

According to the NC-JCM's memo, at present, the minimum pay calculations treat a family as 3 units — employee, spouse and two children.

However, the demand is for expansion of the scope to reflect current realities, and have a family as 5 units — employee, spouse (no gender discrimination), each child as 0.8 units, and dependent's parents as 0.8 units. “This works out to a total of 5.2 units (rounded off to 5 units),” it said.

The suggestions from the NC-JCM's staff side came as part of the 8th CPC seeking inputs from stakeholders on “Pay Matters”, covering annual increment, basic pay, maximum pay minimum pay, pay levels, pay matrix, and pay structure.

Also Read | 8th CPC to engage stakeholders in Delhi, Telangana, J&K and Ladakh — Check dates

It added that responsibilities are backed by legal provisions like the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act and Social Security Code 2020, as per reports.

How could this recalibration impact salaries?

  • If revised calculations and salary structures are implemented, the minimum pay could increase in-hand pay from 18,000 to between 50,000-70,000.
  • Updates to the basic pay will also have proportional impact on related components such as dearness allowance (DA), house rent allowance (HRA) and pension payout.

How much increase in pay have stakeholders demanded?

Proposed LevelExisting Pay MatrixProposed Minimum (8th CPC @ 3.833 Fitment)
Pay Scale–1 (Existing Level 1) 18,000 –  56,900 69,000
Pay Scale–2 (Merged Levels 2 & 3) 21,700 –  69,100 83,200
Pay Scale–3 (Merged Levels 4 & 5) 29,200 –  92,300 1,12,000
Pay Scale–4 (Existing Level 6) 35,400 –  1,12,400 1,35,700
Pay Scale–5 (Merged Levels 7 & 8) 47,600 –  1,51,100 1,82,500
Pay Scale–6 (Merged Levels 9 & 10) 56,100 –  1,77,500 2,15,100
Levels 11–17 → Renumbered as Pay Scale 7 to Pay Scale 13Retained with 3.833 Fitment Factor

10 key demands made by NC-JCM staff

  • Salary and promotions: Five time-bound promotions in 30 years with ACP/MACP progression.
  • Pay Fixation: Two additional increments and improved fixation benefits on promotion.
  • Allowances: Threefold hike in HRA, CEA, and risk allowance linked with DA revision. Special focus on HRA, CER and risk allowance.
  • Advances: Restore festival and calamity advances, introduce vehicle advance, waive recovery on death of a serving employee.
  • Leave Reforms: 600 days earned leave encashment requested, childcare leave, paternity, menstrual, medical and disability care leaves.

Also Read | Dearness Allowance: DA for Pensioners — Who is eligible, how does it work?
  • Insurance Enhanced: CGEGIS coverage and revised subscription rates.
  • Compensation: 2 crore ex-gratia for accidental death in service.
  • Compassionate Appointment: 100% coverage with the removal of 5% ceiling was requested.
  • Bonus Structure: Removal of ceiling; calculation on Basic Pay + DA
  • Pension and Service Benefits: Withdrawal of NPS/UPS, restoration of the old pension scheme, pension revision, OROP for civilians, gratuity and family pension upgrades, and five-year periodic enhancement.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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