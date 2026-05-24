8th central pay commission: Here's how employee groups want pay structures to be changed, explained

As the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) engages in active consultations and discussions with unions and stakeholders, three major employee representative groups have raised demands regarding changed pay matrix and salary structures for central government employees and pensioners.
After the 8th CPC invited memorandums from eligible stakeholders last month, big employee groups including the National Council — Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), the Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation and the All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF) submitted detailed suggestions.
Notably, they collectively represent a number of central government employees, pensioners and defence civilians. Their recommendations are expected to play an important role in shaping the panel’s decisions over the coming months as the 8th CPC is expected to submit its recommendations by mid-2027.
Overall, the three major employee groups are seeking substantial overhaul of salaries, simplification of pay levels, promotion systems to boost morale and performance, pensions and allowances for central government employees and pensioners.
Notably, feedback shared during these sessions is anticipated to significantly influence the design of future reforms concerning remuneration and pension structures for the central government workforce. The panel is expected to collect data and analyse it to decide allowances, pension formula and salary structures for employee and retiree groups.
The 8th CPC is chaired by former Supreme Court Judge, Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai and includes Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission, besides Pankaj Jain as Member-Secretary.
Around 50 lakh central government employees and around 65 lakh retired central government pensioners (including defence and railway employees and retirees) are set to be impacted by the 8th CPC's decisions.
The 8th Pay Commission was notified on 17 January 2025 and scheduled to come into force by 1 January 2026. However, final recommendations are still pending.
Notably, when we use the previous pay commission timelines as reference, the process is a lengthy one. The 7th Pay Commission took two and a half years from formation to rollout, and the 6th Pay Commission took two years; while the 5th Pay Commission took three and a half years to be implemented.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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