8th central pay commission: Here's how employee groups want pay structures to be changed, explained

As the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) engages in active consultations and discussions with unions and stakeholders, three major employee representative groups have raised demands regarding changed pay matrix and salary structures for central government employees and pensioners.

After the 8th CPC invited memorandums from eligible stakeholders last month, big employee groups including the National Council — Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), the Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation and the All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF) submitted detailed suggestions.

Notably, they collectively represent a number of central government employees, pensioners and defence civilians. Their recommendations are expected to play an important role in shaping the panel’s decisions over the coming months as the 8th CPC is expected to submit its recommendations by mid-2027.

Pay structure, pay matrix: What are employees' demanding? Overall, the three major employee groups are seeking substantial overhaul of salaries, simplification of pay levels, promotion systems to boost morale and performance, pensions and allowances for central government employees and pensioners.

Minimum Basic Pay — All three have demanded hike in the minimum basic pay for central government employees. NC-JCM: ₹ 69,000, Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation: ₹ 65,000, AIDEF: ₹ 69,000.

69,000, Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation: 65,000, AIDEF: 69,000. Pay Structure Reform — NC-JCM: Unified pay matrix up to Level 13, Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation: Rationalisation of pay levels, AIDEF: Cadre restructuring and skill-based pay.

Structural Reforms — NC-JCM: Simplified salary architecture, Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation: Revised allowance framework; AIDEF: Technical cadre overhaul. What are the other key demands? Allowances — NC-JCM: Housing and utility-linked structured pay, Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation: Higher house rent allowance (HRA) and 2.5x TA increase, AIDEF: Risk allowance ( ₹ 10,000-15,000).

10,000-15,000). Annual increment — NC-JCM: 6% (from 3%), Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation: 5% (from 3%), AIDEF: Improved progression-linked increments.

Dearness Allowance / Inflation Handling — NC-JCM: Inflation-linked wage model, Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation: Minimum 4% DA hike + DA merger at 50%, AIDEF: Inflation-adjusted compensation demands.

Pension Reform — NC-JCM: Structural alignment with revised pay, Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation: OPS restoration + UPS reforms + DA linkage, AIDEF: Pension parity with revised pay structure. How will the 8th CPC make its decision? Notably, feedback shared during these sessions is anticipated to significantly influence the design of future reforms concerning remuneration and pension structures for the central government workforce. The panel is expected to collect data and analyse it to decide allowances, pension formula and salary structures for employee and retiree groups.

The 8th CPC is chaired by former Supreme Court Judge, Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai and includes Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission, besides Pankaj Jain as Member-Secretary.

Around 50 lakh central government employees and around 65 lakh retired central government pensioners (including defence and railway employees and retirees) are set to be impacted by the 8th CPC's decisions.

How long does it take from recommendations to be implemented? The 8th Pay Commission was notified on 17 January 2025 and scheduled to come into force by 1 January 2026. However, final recommendations are still pending.

Notably, when we use the previous pay commission timelines as reference, the process is a lengthy one. The 7th Pay Commission took two and a half years from formation to rollout, and the 6th Pay Commission took two years; while the 5th Pay Commission took three and a half years to be implemented.