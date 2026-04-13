8th Central Pay Commission meetings in Delhi & Maharashtra: Full schedule, key dates & participation process revealed

8th Central Pay Commission: The discussion, consultation and analysis process for the 8th Central Pay Commission has formally been initiated. This marks a key stage in shaping revised pay structures for Central government employees and pensioners.

These consultations aim to provide legitimate stakeholders and participants with a platform to voice their grievances, concerns and aspirations and help the Commission in coming up with holistic, well-thought-out and considered recommendations.

Composition of the 8th Pay Commission and its fundamentals The Central government notified the 8th Central Pay Commission on 17 January 2025. It was scheduled to come into force by 1 January 2026. It is chaired by Former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, with Professor Pulak Ghosh, a tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission and Pankaj Jain, former IAS, as Member-Secretary.

Goals and objectives of the 8th Pay Commission The Commission has now shifted its focus towards an active engagement phase. They have invited structured inputs, views and ideas from unions, associations and associated institutions before finalising their recommendations.

To facilitate the process of consultation and discussion efficiently, the Commission has released the detailed schedules for interactions in Delhi and Pune. These meetings are aimed at providing a unique platform for direct stakeholder engagement and participation in the process of discussion on fitment factor, pay structure, etc. The basic schedule of consultations is discussed below.

Consultation schedule & participation details

Aspect Delhi Meetings Pune Meetings Date of Notice April 11, 2026 April 11, 2026 Location Delhi Pune, Maharashtra Meeting Dates April 28, 29, 30, 2026 May 4, 5, 2026 Eligible Participants Unions/Associations Central Govt. Organizations, Institutions, Unions/Associations Memorandum Submission Through the official website of the 8th Pay Commission: 8cpc.gov.in Through the official website of the 8th Pay Commission: 8cpc.gov.in Appointment Request Email abhay.sahay@nic.in jha.anandkumar@nic.in Deadline April 20, 2026 April 20, 2026 Venue Details To be shared later To be shared later Future Meetings More in Delhi & other states Separate meetings in Mumbai & other states

Note: The details above are taken from the official website of the 8th Pay Commission. These can be updated and amended as per the decision of the Commission. For updated details, refer to the official website.

The participation process can be primarily divided into three stages. These stages are briefly discussed below.

3 stages of the participation process Stakeholders are required to submit their memorandum through the official portal: https://8cpc.gov.in/ Once submitted, they must request an appointment through the official portal: https://8cpc.gov.in/ , attaching the unique memorandum ID generated during the registration process. This helps in keeping discussions structured and meaningful. The Commission has also communicated a deadline of 20 April for both memorandum submissions and appointment requests. Furthermore, only those who can complete the process and submit the details within the stipulated timeline will be considered for interaction during the scheduled meetings.

Objectives of the consultation process These discussions, idea-sharing sessions and consultations are a part of the broader outreach exercise, with more meetings planned beyond Delhi and Pune in the months to come. The Commission has elaborated that further sessions are going to be held in Mumbai and other states, thus ensuring wider regional representation and participation in the decision-making process.

The ideas and feedback received during these interactions are expected to play a significant role in shaping recommendations on pay scales, pensions, allowances and the structure of wealth distribution for Central government employees. As the process continues to move forward, stakeholder input and views will form a key foundation for the Commission’s final report.