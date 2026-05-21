8th central pay commission: Roll-out takes years — Here's why central government employees may get pay hike only in 2027

The 8th central pay commission has begun its consultation process and is holding discussions with employee representatives and stakeholders across various states before making its recommendations for the salaries and allowances of central government employees and pensioners.
Formed every 10 years, the 8th CPC chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai was constituted in November last year. Other members of the panel include Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the PM's Economic Advisory Council as a Member and Member-Secretary Pankaj Jain.
Around 50 lakh central government employees and around 65 lakh retired central government pensioners (including defence and railway employees and retirees) are set to be impacted by the 8th CPC's decisions.
Notably, the commission has invited suggestions and memorandums till 31 May after opening formal memorandum submissions in March. It began meetings with stakeholders in April, has other meets scheduled in May and June, and plans to schedule more meetings in due course.
Further, to reach consensus, it will gather inputs from labour representatives and groups, ministries, pension bodies, central government organisations / institutions, employee unions / associations, and other similar stakeholders; analyse the data and then decide allowances, pension formula and salary structures for the relevant employee and retiree groups.
The panel this month also invited applications from candidates for full-time and part-time consultant roles on a one-year contractual basis, “to make recommendations related to emolument structure of different categories of officers, employees and on pensions”.
As per plan, the CPC is expected to put forward its final recommendations around 18 months after being constituted on 3 November 2025. This means that the earlier we could get the panel's submissions is February 2027.
Looking at past trends, once the pay commission's recommendations are made, roll out takes another two to three years to complete. This means that hikes announced in 2027, may only be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030.
The 8th Pay Commission was notified on 17 January 2025 and scheduled to come into force by 1 January 2026. However, final recommendations are still pending.
Using the previous pay commission timelines as reference, the process is lengthy:
With the fitment factor reportedly under revision and likely to rise, salaries are also expected to rise.
There are 18 levels of employees, and the individual hikes will depend on the level of the employee or pensioner as basic pay of these employees differs from level to level. Basic pay is expected to rise from ₹18,000 to ₹51,480.
For pensioners (retired central government employees receiving pension payouts), the DA or DR is expected to reflect in their payout too. While the current minimum pension is near ₹9,000, this could jump to between ₹22,500-25,200 depending on the final fitment factor and changes incorporated by the 8th commission.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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