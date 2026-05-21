8th central pay commission: Roll-out takes years — Here's why central government employees may get pay hike only in 2027

The 8th central pay commission has begun its consultation process and is holding discussions with employee representatives and stakeholders across various states before making its recommendations for the salaries and allowances of central government employees and pensioners.

Formed every 10 years, the 8th CPC chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai was constituted in November last year. Other members of the panel include Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the PM's Economic Advisory Council as a Member and Member-Secretary Pankaj Jain.

Around 50 lakh central government employees and around 65 lakh retired central government pensioners (including defence and railway employees and retirees) are set to be impacted by the 8th CPC's decisions.

What is the timeline of 8th CPC discussions? Notably, the commission has invited suggestions and memorandums till 31 May after opening formal memorandum submissions in March. It began meetings with stakeholders in April, has other meets scheduled in May and June, and plans to schedule more meetings in due course.

Further, to reach consensus, it will gather inputs from labour representatives and groups, ministries, pension bodies, central government organisations / institutions, employee unions / associations, and other similar stakeholders; analyse the data and then decide allowances, pension formula and salary structures for the relevant employee and retiree groups.

The panel this month also invited applications from candidates for full-time and part-time consultant roles on a one-year contractual basis, “to make recommendations related to emolument structure of different categories of officers, employees and on pensions”.

As per plan, the CPC is expected to put forward its final recommendations around 18 months after being constituted on 3 November 2025. This means that the earlier we could get the panel's submissions is February 2027.

How long does it take from recommendations to be implemented? Looking at past trends, once the pay commission's recommendations are made, roll out takes another two to three years to complete. This means that hikes announced in 2027, may only be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030.

The 8th Pay Commission was notified on 17 January 2025 and scheduled to come into force by 1 January 2026. However, final recommendations are still pending.

Using the previous pay commission timelines as reference, the process is lengthy:

The 7th Pay Commission took two and a half years from formation to rollout,

The 6th Pay Commission took two years from formation to rollout;

The 5th Pay Commission took three and a half years to be implemented. What salary and pension hikes are expected? With the fitment factor reportedly under revision and likely to rise, salaries are also expected to rise.

There are 18 levels of employees, and the individual hikes will depend on the level of the employee or pensioner as basic pay of these employees differs from level to level. Basic pay is expected to rise from ₹18,000 to ₹51,480.

For pensioners (retired central government employees receiving pension payouts), the DA or DR is expected to reflect in their payout too. While the current minimum pension is near ₹9,000, this could jump to between ₹22,500-25,200 depending on the final fitment factor and changes incorporated by the 8th commission.