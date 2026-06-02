8th Pay Commission: 10 key FAQs on salary hike, pension and fitment factor for central government employees

India typically witnesses a new Pay Commission once every decade. The 7th Pay Commission was implemented in 2016, while the 8th Pay Commission was constituted in November 2025.

Pay Commissions play a crucial role in determining the salaries, pensions, allowances, fitment factors and other service-related benefits of central government employees and pensioners. Their recommendations generally remain in force for a decade, making them highly significant for both serving and retired government personnel.

As a result, every development related to the 8th Pay Commission is being closely watched. Employees and pensioners are keen to know what the commission will recommend, whether salary revisions will adequately address inflation, what the final fitment factor will be, and whether any major pension reforms will be introduced.

The Centre approved the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the 8th Pay Commission on 28 October 2025, through a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release. The commission has since begun consultations with stakeholders as it moves through its 18-month tenure.

Objective of the 8th Pay Commission meetings The primary objective of the 8th Pay Commission is to gather views and suggestions from employee unions, pensioners, government departments and other stakeholders before making recommendations to the Centre on salaries, pensions and related benefits.

With discussions gathering pace, here are 10 important questions and answers about the commission.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission fitment factor: What experts expect and why

What is the 8th Pay Commission? The 8th Pay Commission is a government-backed temporary body. It has a tenure of 18-months. It is tasked with reviewing salaries and pensions, listening to union views, and other associated service benefits for central government employees and pensioners.

10 FAQs on salary, pension and fitment factor for central government employees

1. When was the 8th Pay Commission constituted? The 8th Pay Commission was constituted by the Centre on 3 November 2025.

2. Who is heading the 8th Pay Commission? Former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai is the Chairperson of the 8th Pay Commission, while Prof. Pulak Ghosh and Pankaj Jain are its other two members.

3. What is the mandate of the 8th Pay Commission? It will examine, understand, and review the existing pay structure, listen to union grievances and recommend revisions to pay, allowances, and pension benefits. The idea is to help improve the livelihoods and morale of central government employees and pensioners while taking into account the economic and fiscal impact of the proposed fitment factors, salary revisions and amendments.

4. Who will benefit from its recommendations? Central government employees, pensioners, and their family members are expected to be the direct beneficiaries of any improvements in salaries, pensions, and benefits proposed by the 8th Pay Commission.

5. Can employees submit suggestions? Yes. Employees and associations can submit their views through the official portal of the 8th Pay Commission. For a better understanding of the procedure and step-by-step process, you should refer to the official website of the 8th Pay Commission.

6. Has the consultation process begun? Yes. The commission has begun meetings and discussions with employee unions, associated parties, and other stakeholders, including departments. The official website has also listed details of upcoming meetings in West Bengal and Odisha. Desirous applicants can participate by submitting forms in the prescribed format.

7. Will salaries increase under the 8th Pay Commission? A revision is expected, but the extent of any increase will depend on the 8th Pay Commission's final recommendations. In the 7th Pay Commission, a fitment factor of 2.57 was applied, whereas in the 6th Pay Commission, a fitment factor of 1.86 was applied. The 8th Pay Commission fitment factor will be decided later, after due consideration of all views by the Commission.

8. What factors will influence the recommendations? Fundamental factors such as inflation, fiscal conditions, national economic realities, employee welfare, employee motivation and administrative efficiency are likely to be key considerations. It is also important to keep in mind that a Pay Commission comes once every 10 years, which is why recommendations made will hold immense importance right until 2036.

9. When could the report be submitted? No official deadline has been announced yet, as consultations and data collection are still underway. Still, the recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission are expected to be submitted within 18 months of its constitution, i.e., from 3 November 2025.

10. What are the latest updates on the 8th Pay Commission? The three most recent updates on the official website of the 8th Pay Commission are:

Date Update 29-05-2026 Last date for submission of responses to the 8th Pay Commission, memorandum has been extended upto 15.06.2026 29-05-2026 Notice regarding 8th Pay Commission visit to Kolkata, West Bengal (9–10 July 2026) – last date 15th June 26-05-2026 Notice regarding 8th Pay Commission visit to Bhubaneswar, Odisha (6–7 July 2026) – last date 15th June