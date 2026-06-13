8th Pay Commission: ₹10 lakh interest-free car loan, festival bonus among new demands – Details here

Fresh buzz has emerged around the 8th Pay Commission as discussions on salary revisions for central government employees continue. The Staff Side of NC-JCM has proposed the inclusion of new types of advances in salary and if approved, employees could become eligible for a vehicle advance of up to ₹10 lakh, along with several other enhanced financial benefits.
The memorandum submitted to the 8th Pay Commission has asked for three new advance facilities for central government employees.
Apart from that, the memorandum sought an increase in the maximum limits for computer advances and house-building advances
On four-wheeler advance demand, the union body said, "At present Four-Wheeler is not considered to be a luxury, rather it has become an essential vehicle for everybody to travel with family. Therefore, the 8th CPC may recommend Four-Wheeler Advance with a maximum of ₹10,00,000/-. The entire loan may be interest free."
For Natural Calamity Advance, it noted:"Different parts of the Country are facing Natural Calamity due to unprecedented rains, floods, cyclone and drought etc., Previously, the Central Government Employees were eligible for Natural Calamity Advance. However, the same has been withdrawn in the past. We propose that the Natural Calamity Advance without interest may be restored back. One-month Basic Pay to be recovered in 24 installments may be recommended by the 8th CPC."
Demanding one-month's basic salalry as festival advance to employees, it argued: “In the Standing Committee Meeting of the National Council (JCM) it was agreed by the official side to consider the restoration of the Festival Advance. However, the same has not been restored yet. In a country like ours where every religion community have got their festival / celebrations etc., Considering the expenditure involved in all these festival / celebrations, it is proposed that 8th CPC may recommend for restoration of Festival Advance equivalent to one month Basic Pay to be recovered in 10 installments.”
The 8th Pay Commission is expected to affect more than 1.1 crore beneficiaries, including central government employees and pensioners, as well as their families.
So far, India has witnessed seven pay commissions. The First Pay Commission was established in January 1946, and since then, a new pay commission has generally been constituted every 10 years. The 8th Pay Commission was constituted on 3 November 2025.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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