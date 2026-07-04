8th Pay Commission: ₹18,000 to ₹69,000? Here's the math behind the demand

The proposal to raise the minimum basic pay of central government employees from the current ₹18,000 to ₹69,000 under the 8th Pay Commission has become one of the most talked-about demands ahead of the panel's deliberations. While much of the discussion has centred on the proposed fitment factor of 3.833, the ₹69,000 figure is based on a much broader wage calculation.

The Staff Side of the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) has suggested revising several assumptions used to determine minimum pay, arguing that the existing methodology no longer reflects present-day living costs.

Rather than relying on a single parameter, the proposal recalculates the need-based living wage by updating multiple components, including family size, housing, nutrition, utilities and skill development. Here's a look at the key calculations behind the ₹69,000 demand.

The methodology behind the ₹ 69,000 demand According to the memorandum submitted by the Staff Side of the NC-JCM, the current framework used for fixing minimum wages no longer adequately reflects the cost of maintaining a government employee's household.

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One of the most significant changes proposed is the expansion of the family unit used for calculating need-based wages. The 7th Pay Commission based its calculations on a three-unit family comprising an employee, spouse and two children. The employee side has proposed increasing this to a five-unit family by including dependent parents, including dependent parents-in-law.

Under the proposed formula, the family would comprise:

Employee: 1 unit

Spouse: 1 unit (up from 0.8 unit)

Two children: 0.8 unit each (1.6 units)

Dependent parents, including parents-in-law: 0.8 unit This takes the total to 5.2 units, which the unions have rounded off to five units for wage calculations.

Other changes proposed in the wage formula The family unit is only one part of the revised methodology. The NC-JCM has also proposed changes to several expenditure norms that form the basis of the minimum wage calculation.

These include:

Food and clothing based on the latest Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recommendation of 3,490 calories per day.

Housing expenditure increased to 7.5%, compared with 3% under the earlier framework.

Fuel, electricity and water charges fixed at 20% of the overall cost.

Skill development expenses pegged at 25%.

Additional expenditure of 5% towards marriage, recreation, festivals and other social obligations. According to the employee representatives, these assumptions better reflect the actual expenditure pattern of an average central government employee's family.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Lessons from 7th Pay Commission salary reforms

Why the fitment factor comes to 3.833 Based on these revised assumptions, the Staff Side of the NC-JCM has calculated that the minimum monthly basic pay should be ₹69,000.

Since the existing minimum basic pay is ₹18,000, the proposed revision translates into a fitment factor of 3.833. The employee body has recommended that the same fitment factor should also be applied while revising pensions.

The proposed fitment factor is significantly higher than the range of 2 to 2.5 that has been widely discussed in recent months, although the government has not indicated any preferred figure.

What happens next? The ₹69,000 minimum pay and the 3.833 fitment factor remain recommendations made by the employee side. The 8th Pay Commission will examine representations from employee unions, ministries and other stakeholders before finalising its recommendations to the government.

The Centre will take the final decision on the Commission's recommendations.