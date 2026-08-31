8th pay commission begins 2-day Jaipur meet today — What's likely on agenda at talks with employee unions, stakeholders?

The 8th central pay commission (CPC) began its two-day state visit to Rajasthan today, with official meetings in Jaipur scheduled from 31 August to 1 September (Monday-Tuesday). Only those who requested an appointment by 18 August will we allotted slots, as per the notice on the commission's website.
Notably, discussions are likely with various employee unions, representative groups, pensioner associations, federations, and other stakeholders over a number of key issues as the panel is in its consultation stage.
These meetings with the unions and groups who collectively represent a large number of employees and pensioners, including defence and railway staff, are expected to shape the commission's final recommendations.
Former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai is the Chair and the panel includes Member-Secretary — Pankaj Jain, a former IAS, and Member of the Commission — Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. Its official Terms of Reference (ToR) were released late last year.
While the commission has not released an official agenda for the visits, the meetings are likely to feature talks over several recurring issues stated in the memorandums submitted by prominent unions. These include:
Since March, the commission has conducted multiple state visits to meet employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders to collect and analyse data before deciding on pay, allowances, and pension for employees and pensioners.
Further, while no date has been announced, the Railway Ministry in July said the commission intends to visit departments under the Central Railway (CR) Zone in Mumbai, to gain firsthand experience of employees' working conditions.
The commission is expected to to announce its recommendations within 18 months since constitution (on 3 November 2025), as per the official timeline stated in the ToR. This means the absolute deadline to submit the report is May 2027, but optimistically, February or April 2027 is the earliest we can expect announcements.
Further, based on past trends, once the pay commission's recommendations are made, the rollout takes another two to three years to complete. This means that hikes announced in 2027 may only be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030.
The panel's decisions are expected to benefit more than 1 crore people, including around 50 lakh central government employees and nearly 65 lakh pensioners, including defence and railway personnel and retirees. Notably, central government employees and armed forces personnel account for about 0.7% of India's 60-crore workforce and nearly 9% of the country's formal sector.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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