8th pay commission begins 2-day Jaipur meet today — What's likely on agenda at talks with employee unions, stakeholders?

The 8th central pay commission (CPC) began its two-day state visit to Rajasthan today, with official meetings in Jaipur scheduled from 31 August to 1 September (Monday-Tuesday). Only those who requested an appointment by 18 August will we allotted slots, as per the notice on the commission's website.

Notably, discussions are likely with various employee unions, representative groups, pensioner associations, federations, and other stakeholders over a number of key issues as the panel is in its consultation stage.

These meetings with the unions and groups who collectively represent a large number of employees and pensioners, including defence and railway staff, are expected to shape the commission's final recommendations.

Former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai is the Chair and the panel includes Member-Secretary — Pankaj Jain, a former IAS, and Member of the Commission — Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. Its official Terms of Reference (ToR) were released late last year.

What's on the agenda for these meetings While the commission has not released an official agenda for the visits, the meetings are likely to feature talks over several recurring issues stated in the memorandums submitted by prominent unions. These include:

Revision of the fitment factor,

Revision of basic pay structure,

Hike in dearness allowance (DA) for employees,

Salary revisions and improvements, keeping pace with inflation and cost of living,

Reorganisation of allowances such as House Rent Allowance (HRA) and transport allowance,

Pension reforms with a broader focus on retirement security,

Consideration of aspects such as employee welfare, morale, and service conditions, and

Measures aimed at improving compensation competitiveness, among other topics.

8th CPC visits in September, October 2026: Full list Since March, the commission has conducted multiple state visits to meet employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders to collect and analyse data before deciding on pay, allowances, and pension for employees and pensioners.

The 8th CPC will visit Chennai from 7-8 September (Monday-Tuesday).

The 8th CPC will visit Puducherry on 9 September (Wednesday).

The 8th CPC will visit Chandigarh from 16-18 September (Wednesday-Friday).

The 8th CPC will visit Bengaluru from 7-8 October (Thursday-Friday). Those seeking appointments have till 18 September to apply via the official portal. Further, while no date has been announced, the Railway Ministry in July said the commission intends to visit departments under the Central Railway (CR) Zone in Mumbai, to gain firsthand experience of employees' working conditions.

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When can we expect the 8th CPC recommendations? The commission is expected to to announce its recommendations within 18 months since constitution (on 3 November 2025), as per the official timeline stated in the ToR. This means the absolute deadline to submit the report is May 2027, but optimistically, February or April 2027 is the earliest we can expect announcements.

Further, based on past trends, once the pay commission's recommendations are made, the rollout takes another two to three years to complete. This means that hikes announced in 2027 may only be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030.