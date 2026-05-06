8th Pay Commission 2026: Defence, railway stakeholder meetings in Delhi — check date, how to take part and more

The 8th Pay Commission will hold an intensive stakeholder interaction in Delhi on 13 and 14 May for organisations and unions under the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and the Ministry of Railways.

According to an official communication, these sessions will focus on associations, pensioners, and stakeholders who represent employees from both sectors.

These meetings are part of the Commission’s structured and extensive consultation process, which aims to collect inputs before formulating and deliberating recommendations on allowances, pay structures, and service conditions for both central government employees and pensioners.

8th Pay Commission Delhi Meeting 2026: Schedule, eligibility

The details of the meeting are as follows:

Detail Information Commission 8th Central Pay Commission (8CPC) Source Press Release dated 6 May 2026 Meeting Dates 13–14 May 2026 Location Delhi (venue to be notified later) Sectors Covered Defence (MoD), Railways (MoR) Eligible Participants Unions, associations, institutions Application Mode Online via the NIC portal Last Date 10 May 2026 Requirement Memorandum + Memo ID

Now, the stakeholders interested in these meetings must apply through the official NIC portal and complete the submission process using a valid Memo ID generated after filing their memorandum in the prescribed format. Only shortlisted applicants will be notified and scheduled for interactions. For complete clarity on the process, refer to: https://8cpc.gov.in/

Formal platform to raise concerns The upcoming 8CPC consultation meetings in New Delhi will provide stakeholders with a formal platform to raise legitimate concerns. Both defence and railway employee unions and bodies will be given the chance to present their demands, ideas, suggestions, and policy recommendations directly to the 8th Pay Commission core team.

The inputs and ideas shared with the 8th Pay Commission are expected to play a crucial role in shaping future pay, pension, allowances and service reforms for government employees and pensioners.

8th Pay Commission: More meetings in Delhi on cards The 8th Pay Commission has also confirmed in the press release that it will hold additional meetings in Delhi, and information regarding them will be provided on the Commission's official website. This will ensure transparency and a phased consultation process under wider participation from key government workforce groups and associated stakeholders.

Why do these meetings matter? These meetings are pertinent as they provide a platform for raising concerns and grievances.