8th Pay Commission 2026: Defence, railway stakeholder meetings in Delhi — check date, how to take part and more

The 8th Pay Commission will conduct stakeholder meetings in Delhi on 13-14 May to discuss pay and pension reforms. Interested parties can apply through the official portal to take part.

Shivam Shukla
Published6 May 2026, 07:55 PM IST
8th Pay Commission 2026: Stakeholder meetings for organisations and unions under the defence and railway ministries are scheduled for 13–14 May in Delhi.
8th Pay Commission 2026: Stakeholder meetings for organisations and unions under the defence and railway ministries are scheduled for 13–14 May in Delhi. (Pixabay)

The 8th Pay Commission will hold an intensive stakeholder interaction in Delhi on 13 and 14 May for organisations and unions under the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and the Ministry of Railways.

According to an official communication, these sessions will focus on associations, pensioners, and stakeholders who represent employees from both sectors.

These meetings are part of the Commission’s structured and extensive consultation process, which aims to collect inputs before formulating and deliberating recommendations on allowances, pay structures, and service conditions for both central government employees and pensioners.

8th Pay Commission Delhi Meeting 2026: Schedule, eligibility

The details of the meeting are as follows:

Detail

Information

Commission8th Central Pay Commission (8CPC)
SourcePress Release dated 6 May 2026
Meeting Dates13–14 May 2026
LocationDelhi (venue to be notified later)
Sectors CoveredDefence (MoD), Railways (MoR)
Eligible ParticipantsUnions, associations, institutions
Application ModeOnline via the NIC portal
Last Date10 May 2026
RequirementMemorandum + Memo ID

Now, the stakeholders interested in these meetings must apply through the official NIC portal and complete the submission process using a valid Memo ID generated after filing their memorandum in the prescribed format. Only shortlisted applicants will be notified and scheduled for interactions. For complete clarity on the process, refer to: https://8cpc.gov.in/

Formal platform to raise concerns

The upcoming 8CPC consultation meetings in New Delhi will provide stakeholders with a formal platform to raise legitimate concerns. Both defence and railway employee unions and bodies will be given the chance to present their demands, ideas, suggestions, and policy recommendations directly to the 8th Pay Commission core team.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission 6-month review: Key updates, consultation status and outlook

The inputs and ideas shared with the 8th Pay Commission are expected to play a crucial role in shaping future pay, pension, allowances and service reforms for government employees and pensioners.

8th Pay Commission: More meetings in Delhi on cards

The 8th Pay Commission has also confirmed in the press release that it will hold additional meetings in Delhi, and information regarding them will be provided on the Commission's official website. This will ensure transparency and a phased consultation process under wider participation from key government workforce groups and associated stakeholders.

Why do these meetings matter?

These meetings are pertinent as they provide a platform for raising concerns and grievances.

  1. Provide a platform for direct engagement with the defence and railway workforce bodies.
  2. Ideas and inputs for revising pay, salaries, allowances, and service rules.
  3. Early-stage policy consultation and discussion before final recommendations.
  4. To ensure a transparent and structured government review process.

For more details on the recent developments related to the 8th Pay Commission, you can refer to the following website: https://8cpc.gov.in/

8th Pay CommissionGovernment EmployeesPersonal Finance
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