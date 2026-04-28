8th Pay Commission 2026: Website down, latest updates, timeline and salary impact explained in 10 key Q&As

The 8th Pay Commission has now turned into one of the most talked-about topics among central government employees and their families. This is because the Commission's consultation phase is currently underway.

The Commission's website is also currently down, and stakeholders and interested parties are unable to access recent updates.

Here are ten important facts and updates as of 28 April that you should know if you are a central government employee or a pensioner.

8th Pay Commission 2026: Website Down, Latest Updates, Timeline & Salary Impact in 10 Q&As 1. What is the 8th Central Pay Commission? The 8th Pay Commission is a government-appointed body that reviews salaries, pensions, and allowances for central government employees and pensioners. The objective of the Commission is to align and organise salaries and compensation with fiscal realities, inflation, and the prevailing economic conditions in the country every 10 years.

2. Has the 8th Pay Commission been officially formed? Yes, the Government of India officially constituted the 8th Central Pay Commission (8CPC) on 3 November 2025 through a Gazette Notification. It is headquartered in New Delhi and is currently in an active consultation phase with unions, ministries and stakeholders.

3. What is the current stage (April 2026)? Currently, the 8th Pay Commission is in its consultation, discussion and memorandum-collection phase. Employee unions, stakeholders, pensioners and associated associations are submitting their demands in structured formats within a time-bound framework. Meetings and discussions are taking place in various states as per the dates released on the Commission's official website.

4. Is the 8th Pay Commission website down? Yes, users have reported difficulties accessing the website today, 28 April. The website crash might be due to server issues and intermittent downtime caused by very high traffic and submission pressure. Technical glitches and overload are probably impacting the website. Authorities are expected to resolve the issue soon.

5. What is the latest submission deadline? The memorandum submission deadline is 30 April, as per the latest press release on the 8th Pay Commission's official website. More updates are awaited on this development.

6. What are the latest 3 updates on the 8th Pay Commission? The website of the 8th Pay Commission is down on 28 April. Currently, the Commission continues to hold meetings with stakeholders across regions to gather their views and inputs before drafting recommendations. The last major update on the website was on 24 April, when the Commission issued a notification clarifying information regarding forthcoming 8CPC meetings. The official submission window is open, and memorandums will be accepted online through structured formats until 30 April. 7. Who will benefit from the 8th Pay Commission? About 50 lakh central government employees and more than 65 lakh pensioners are expected to benefit from the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission. The implementation of the Commission's recommendations is also expected to boost economic demand. It will also benefit defence personnel and paramilitary forces.

8. What salary hike is expected? No official figure has been announced; still, various estimates suggest a 20-25% increase. The final figure depends largely on fiscal space, inflation data, and the 8th Pay Commission's final recommendations.

9. What is the expected fitment factor? The official details on this are still awaited. The current speculation range is about 3.3 or higher, compared with the 2.57 fitment factor in the 7th Pay Commission. BPMS, NC-JCM and PSNM have proposed a fitment factor of 4.0x, 3.833x and 2.62-3.83x, respectively, as per their recent submissions to the 8th Pay Commission. The final decision on approval will depend on the government's review of the pay commission recommendations.

10. When will the implementation happen? The 7th Pay Commission tenure ended on 31 December 2025. The 8th Pay Commission is expected to be implemented from 1 January 2026, with recommendations likely to follow the report submission, which is expected around May 2027, i.e., about 18 months from the date of constitution.

Possible arrears from the effective date will be paid to the concerned stakeholders, central government employees and pensioners, subject to the approval of the Central government.

Final Note The 8th Pay Commission is in its crucial phase of intensive discussions, preparing to move into the drafting phase once the views of all stakeholders have been taken and given due consideration.

Expectations remain high, especially around salary revisions, fitment factor and final outcomes. You should trust only the official website of the 8th Pay Commission for recent updates and developments.