8th Pay Commission: 25 FAQs on latest updates, salary, pension, fitment factor and key dates

The Centre constituted the 8th Pay Commission on 3 November 2025. Headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the panel has been tasked with reviewing the salaries, pensions and allowances of central government employees and pensioners. The government has given the Commission 18 months to submit its final report.
The Commission is currently holding consultations with stakeholders across the country. It met stakeholders in Puducherry on 9 September and in Chandigarh from 16 to 18 September.
The next round of meetings will be held in Bengaluru on 7 and 8 October, followed by Mumbai on 22 and 23 October. The Commission announced its Mumbai visit on its official website on 21 September and set 10 October as the deadline for stakeholders to apply for appointments in the prescribed format.
For central government employees and pensioners, the focus remains on key issues such as the fitment factor, minimum basic pay, pension reforms, dearness allowance (DA) merger and the likely implementation date of the Commission's recommendations
Here are 25 key FAQs covering the latest developments, historical fitment factors and important dates that all central government employees and pensioners must know.
The 8th Pay Commission is a temporary body appointed by the central government to review pay, allowances, pensions and other service conditions of central government employees and pensioners.
The 8th Pay Commission was constituted on 3 November 2025 and was given an 18-month mandate by the central government to submit its final report. By 3 October, the Commission would have completed 11 months of this allocated time.
The 8th Pay Commission has three members. It is headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, with Prof Pulak Ghosh and Pankaj Jain as members.
The 8th Pay Commission has an 18-month mandate under its constitution, with its prescribed period ending around May 2027. The report is tentatively expected to be submitted to the central government in about 8-9 months.
No. The 8th Pay Commission has not announced a final fitment factor.
The fitment factor used for the 6th Pay Commission was 1.86, after the government raised the Commission's recommended 1.74 factor.
The 7th Pay Commission recommended a 2.57 fitment factor for pay fixation.
No. The 2.57 factor included an adjustment for DA, while the 7th Pay Commission calculated the actual increase over existing pay at about 14.29%.
Several prominent unions, such as Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS), have proposed a fitment factor of 4. NC(JCM) staff and Bharat Pensioners Samaj have proposed a fitment factor of 3.833. Prominent unions are asking for a fitment factor of more than 3.5x to boost salaries.
The minimum basic pay under the 7th Pay Commission is ₹18,000 a month. If a fitment factor multiple of 3 is approved by the Centre, then the minimum basic pay can rise to ₹18000 x 3 = ₹54,000.
The 8th Pay Commission is reviewing pay structures, but no revised minimum basic pay has been announced yet. To align government employees' salary payments with inflation, the panel is expected to subsequently increase the minimum basic pay. More details on this will be known only after any update or announcements from the 8th Pay Commission panel.
The fitment factor will be used in the pay fixation mechanism.
Yes, pension-related matters are within the 8th Pay Commission's terms of reference.
The treatment of existing pensioners will depend on the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations and the government's final implementation decision.
There is no final decision on the DA merger under the 8th Pay Commission as of today.
The government has not announced the final effective date for implementation of the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations. Tentatively, the 8th Pay Commission recommendations are expected to be implemented from 1 January 2026.
Any arrears will depend on the effective date and implementation decision approved by the government.
Actual payment will follow the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations, the government's decision and subsequent implementation orders.
No. The consultation process is continuing, with further meetings scheduled.
The 8th Pay Commission's recent consultations were in Puducherry on 9 September and Chandigarh from 16–18 September.
The next announced meeting is in Bengaluru on 7–8 October.
The 8th Pay Commission is scheduled to hold consultations in Mumbai on 22–23 October.
Stakeholders seeking an appointment for the Mumbai meetings must submit their requests by 10 October, as per the official notification provided on the 8th Pay Commission website.
No. Each state government will separately decide how to adopt the 8th Pay Commission recommendations.
The immediate milestones for now are 7–8 October for Bengaluru and 22–23 October for Mumbai.
Date
|Development
|3 November 2025
|8th Pay Commission constituted
|13–14 May 2026
|Delhi interactions
|8 June 2026
|Ladakh visit
|22–23 June 2026
|Lucknow visit
|6–7 July 2026
|Bhubaneswar visit
|9–10 July 2026
|Kolkata visit
|7 & 10 August 2026
|Delhi interactions
|31 Aug–1 Sep 2026
|Jaipur visit
|7–8 September 2026
|Chennai consultations
|9 September 2026
|Puducherry consultation
|16–18 September 2026
|Chandigarh consultations
|7–8 October 2026
|Upcoming Bengaluru consultations
|10 October 2026
|Mumbai appointment deadline
|22–23 October 2026
|Upcoming Mumbai consultations
|Around May-June 2027
|18-month mandate ends
For more details and recent updates on the 8th Pay Commission, you can refer to its official website at: https://8cpc.gov.in/
Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in
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