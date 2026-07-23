8th Pay Commission: 5 key aspects beyond fitment factor that could shape salary and pension revision, expert explains

The 8th Pay Commission has now completed nearly nine months, i.e., half of the 18 months allocated to it since its constitution in November 2025.

The focus is shifting from speculation about fitment factor multipliers to broader economic considerations that will eventually determine salaries and pension revisions for more than 1.1 crore central government employees and pensioners.

The 8th Pay Commission, constituted on 3 November 2025, has completed several rounds of consultations with employee unions, pensioners and other stakeholders, including the most recent regional meetings in Bhubaneswar (6-7 July) and Kolkata (9-10 July).

When will 8th Pay Commission submit its report to the central government? The 8th Pay Commission, headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, will submit the final recommendation report to the central government tentatively in May-June 2027.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission fitment factor debate intensifies amid fiscal concerns

Prominent unions and employee organisations continue to demand a fitment factor of over 3; experts, on the other hand, believe the final recommendation will be shaped by a much wider set of economic and fiscal parameters.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar, explains the salient factors that will holistically influence salaries and allowances of employees and pensioners in detail.

He says, “The final recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission will likely reflect a combination of economic indicators rather than any single benchmark. Historically, Pay Commissions have adopted a holistic approach, taking into account inflation, changes in the cost of living, prevailing economic conditions and the need to maintain parity across different levels of government service. While the fitment factor often attracts the most attention, it is only one part of a much broader assessment that ultimately shapes the Commission's recommendations on salaries and pensions.”

What was fitment factor in the 5th, 6th and 7th Pay Commissions? The fitment factor concept has evolved gradually: the 5th Pay Commission lacked a uniform, officially prescribed multiplier, whereas the 6th and 7th Pay Commissions had unique fitment factors of 1.86 and 2.57, respectively.

For the 8th Pay Commission, unions have urged a fitment factor in the range of 3 to 4.

For example, employee unions and organisations such as BPMS, NCJCM Staff Side, AIDEF, Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation, FNPO and AITUC are demanding fitment factors of 4.0, 3.833, 3.833, 3.8, 3.0–3.25 and 3.0, respectively.

What are 5 factors likely to shape 8th Pay Commission's recommendations? The fitment factor remains the primary issue. However, the recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission are expected to be based on an intensive and comprehensive analysis of the nation's current economic conditions, government finances and fiscal deficit.

Factor Why it matters Inflation Persistent inflation affects employees' purchasing power and is a key indicator for salary revisions. Cost of living Rising expenses on housing, healthcare, education and daily essentials could influence pay adjustments. Economic conditions GDP growth, tax collections and the Centre's fiscal position will determine the government's capacity to absorb higher salary expenditure. Fitment factor This multiplier directly impacts revised basic pay and pension, making it one of the most closely watched aspects of the Commission's recommendations. Pay parity across government services The 8th Pay Commission is expected to maintain a balanced pay structure across different cadres and service levels while addressing existing anomalies.

Why can fitment factor alone not decide salary hike? As the fitment factor directly determines the increase in basic pay, it naturally dominates public discussions and employee interest. However, previous pay commissions have rarely relied on a single metric when recommending salary and allowance revisions.

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to focus on balancing employee aspirations with fiscal sustainability and broader macroeconomic realities. The recently concluded discussions in various states and union territories and the views shared therein will play a role in shaping the decision.

As discussions progress, the government's fiscal priorities and the overall economic environment will carry as much weight as employee demands. This means the eventual salary revision could differ significantly from current estimates based solely on the fitment factor.