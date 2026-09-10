8th Pay Commission: 5 key demands raised by Chennai GPO Pensioners Forum

The 8th Pay Commission concluded its meetings in Chennai on 7 and 8 September. It was a key meeting for eligible employee unions and associations to present their views before the Commission.

The meetings provided a platform for eligible pensioner unions and bodies to present pensioners' views and grievances before the 8th Pay Commission finalises its recommendations and submits its report to the central government.

The demands focused on improving retirement benefits, addressing pension-related grievances, and boosting pay and social security benefits to improve pensioners' livelihoods, according to The Hindu.

Here are the key demands raised by the pensioners’ forum to ensure beneficial implementation for pensioners under the 8th Pay Commission.

5 key demands raised by the Chennai GPO pensioners’ forum 1. Restoration of the Old Pension Scheme: The forum’s primary demand was the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme. This is a long-standing demand raised among several different sections of government employees and pensioners.

2. Higher pension and family pension: It called for enhancement and improvement of pension and family pension to provide greater financial support to retired employees and their families.

3. Relief from commutation recovery: The forum sought clarity on the terms and conditions of relief concerning the recovery of commuted pension amounts, which affects the monthly pension received by eligible pensioners.

4. Revision of MACP benefits: The representatives demanded that the 8th Pay Commission recommend changes to the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) benefits, along with better career progression and pay scales for postal employees.

5. Better allowances, leave and social security: The forum also requested improvements in allowances and leave benefits, along with stronger social security measures for pensioners and employees.

Other demands Beyond pension-related issues, the representatives called for the introduction of a permanent wage-revision mechanism and a minimum wage of ₹68,000. In addition to the existing pay matrix, a request for ‘running scales’ was also urged.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: REWA seeks clarity on pension revision

Other significant employee concerns, such as career progression and measures to address the needs of women employees and persons with disabilities, were also discussed.

For pensioners and government employees, the recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission will have significant implications for pensions, family pensions, pay progression and other employment-related benefits. Any changes, however, will depend on the Commission’s recommendations and the government’s subsequent decisions.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: 5 key updates for central employees and pensioners

The 8th Pay Commission, headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, was constituted on 3 November 2025 and was granted an 18-month period by the central government to submit its final report. As of today, the Commission has completed more than 10 months of its tenure and is tentatively scheduled to table its report before the central government in May-June 2027.