8th Pay Commission: 5 key employee demands take centre stage ahead of crucial July consultations

The Central government employees and pensioners, along with associated stakeholders, await progress on the 8th Pay Commission. Fresh details from the 49th meeting of the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) have drawn attention to five major employee and pension-related issues recommended for consideration of the 8th Pay Commission.

These recommendations, made by the Cabinet Secretary during the 11 May discussion, highlight the need to revise pension payments, pay parity and maternity benefits. They come at a time when the 8th Pay Commission is preparing for its next round of discussions and consultations with more employee unions and associations in July.

The issues highlighted were pay-related grievances, salary revisions, allowance reconsideration and holistic employee welfare.

Five key demands referred to the 8th Pay Commission During the interactive meeting, the Staff Side of the NC-JCM highlighted several long-pending issues. The Cabinet Secretary recommended that these issues be referred to the 8th Pay Commission or further examined and analysed by the concerned departments.

Here are the five major demands made by NC-JCM.

Five major demands

Demand Recommendation/Request Five-yearly pension revision Enhance pension every five years and increase the Fixed Medical Allowance to ₹ 3,000 per month Higher family pension Family pension should not be reduced to 30% of the notional pay of the deceased employee or pensioner Pay parity for firefighters Bring Central government firefighters' pay scales on par with the Delhi Fire Service Pay fixation after MACP Extend FR-22(1)(a)(1) pay fixation benefits to employees promoted after availing MACP. MACP here means Modified Assured Career Progression Scheme. Maternity benefits Implement the provisions of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, for women Central government employees

Why these demands matter now The Staff Side also requested the 8th Pay Commission and the government to reconsider the pension revision and improvement for existing pensioners, the restoration of the commuted portion of pension, and the revival of the old pension scheme.

As per the official website of the 8th Pay Commission, the Commission is expected to hold discussions with employee associations and unions in Bhubaneswar on 6-7July and Kolkata on 9-10 July.

If more unions and associations also put forth these demands during the July meetings, they could gain wider consensus.

The 8th Pay Commission has not yet taken any decision on salary improvements, fitment factor or other associated factors.

The upcoming discussion meetings will provide a much-needed platform for employee unions to raise their concerns.

The July meetings are expected to be a key milestone for the 8th Pay Commission. They come as the Commission rapidly approaches the eight-month mark since its constitution on 3 November 2025. Around 10 more months remain before it submits its final recommendations to the government.