8th Pay Commission: 5 key factors that will influence your salary hike

8th Pay Commission: In a major relief for government employees, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the 8th Pay Commission. The Cabinet confirmed the approval in an official release on Tuesday, 28 October.
The government highlighted key factors that will guide the commission’s recommendations and likely determine the extent of the final salary hike for government employees.
The Union Cabinet's approval of the ToR follows nearly ten months after Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s initial announcement. He had confirmed the formation of the 8th Central Pay Commission in January 2025 to officially review and recommend changes to the salaries and other benefits of central government employees.
The Terms of Reference (ToR) define a Pay Commission's scope and specify the areas for its recommendations. The ToR acts as the foundational framework, guiding all revisions made by the commission, including changes to the basic pay structure, allowances and pension amounts.
Government employees should familiarise themselves with the ToR, as the revisions outlined in this foundational document will directly affect their future salaries and benefits.
The 8th Pay Commission will be a temporary body, structured with a Chairperson, a Part-Time Member, and a Member-Secretary. It is tasked with submitting its final recommendations within 18 months of its constitution. The Commission may also submit interim reports on various issues as its work progresses.
The recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission are expected to benefit nearly 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel. Following the revision, approximately 65 lakh central government pensioners, including defence retirees, are also expected to see a rise in their benefits.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.