8th Pay Commission: 5 key factors that will influence your salary hike

8th Pay Commission: In a major relief for government employees, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the 8th Pay Commission. The Cabinet confirmed the approval in an official release on Tuesday, 28 October.

The government highlighted key factors that will guide the commission’s recommendations and likely determine the extent of the final salary hike for government employees.

What factors will be considered? The commission will examine several critical areas: The economic conditions in the country and how the government will manage its finances.

The need to ensure that adequate resources are available for developmental expenditure and welfare measures.

The unfunded cost of non-contributory pension schemes. These schemes refer to social security or retirement benefits given to individuals without direct contributions from them or their employers. Instead, these schemes are typically financed by the government.

The likely impact of the recommendations on the finances of the State Governments, which usually adopt the recommendations with some modifications.

The prevailing emolument structure, benefits and working conditions available to employees of Central Public Sector Undertakings and the private sector.

8th Pay Commission Terms of Reference The Union Cabinet's approval of the ToR follows nearly ten months after Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s initial announcement. He had confirmed the formation of the 8th Central Pay Commission in January 2025 to officially review and recommend changes to the salaries and other benefits of central government employees.

The Terms of Reference (ToR) define a Pay Commission's scope and specify the areas for its recommendations. The ToR acts as the foundational framework, guiding all revisions made by the commission, including changes to the basic pay structure, allowances and pension amounts.

Why is ToR important for government employees? Government employees should familiarise themselves with the ToR, as the revisions outlined in this foundational document will directly affect their future salaries and benefits.

About the 8th Pay Commission The 8th Pay Commission will be a temporary body, structured with a Chairperson, a Part-Time Member, and a Member-Secretary. It is tasked with submitting its final recommendations within 18 months of its constitution. The Commission may also submit interim reports on various issues as its work progresses.