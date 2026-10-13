8th Pay Commission: 5 latest developments central government employees and pensioners should know

The three-member 8th Pay Commission will complete one year since its constitution on 3 November. Central government employees await updates from the 8th Pay Commission, which is responsible for recommending changes to salaries, allowances and pensions.

To ensure transparency in the working of the 8th Pay Commission, the Commission maintains a website and has consistently published notices covering stakeholder consultations, city visit details and other administrative arrangements.

The five latest entries listed on the website of the 8th Pay Commission, as of 13 October, related to the Commission’s upcoming Mumbai visit, consultant engagements, and other significant developments are discussed below.

8th Pay Commission: Top 5 latest updates

Date of notice Official update What it means September 21, 2026 Mumbai visit on October 22–23 The commission announced a Mumbai visit and set October 10 as the deadline for submissions or applications related to the consultation. This is the upcoming meeting of the 8th Pay Commission for eligible stakeholders that is going to be held in Mumbai in about a week from today. August 24, 2026 Bengaluru visit on October 7–8 The notice invited stakeholders to engage with the commission, with September 18 set as the deadline. This is the most recently concluded meeting of the 8th Pay Commission panel. August 11, 2026 Partial modification of consultant engagement guidelines The commission revised parts of its guidelines for engaging consultants, an administrative step in its work. August 3, 2026 Jaipur visit on August 31–September 1 The commission announced consultations in Jaipur, with August 18 as the deadline specified in the notice. July 28, 2026 Chandigarh visit on September 16–18 The commission scheduled a three-day visit, with August 25 as the deadline for submissions or applications.

Note: Data as of 13 October, taken from the website of the 8th Pay Commission.

What is 8th Pay Commission? The central government constituted the 8th Pay Commission on 3 November 2025. This is a temporary body constituted by the Centre. It has 3 members: Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai (Chairperson), Professor Pulak Ghosh (Member-Part-time) and Pankaj Jain (Member-Secretary). The Commission has been given 18 months since its constitution to table its final report as per the Terms of Reference (ToR). The final report is hence expected to be tabled tentatively in May-June 2027. The Commission's final report will contain recommendations on fitment factor , salary payments, allowances and other associated matters.

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What should employees look out for next? The 8th Pay Commission is regularly engaging with stakeholders, eligible unions and associations across different locations nationwide.

Employees, pensioners and their eligible representative unions or organizations should therefore refer to the official website for the relevant notice, eligibility criteria and submission requirements.

The consultation schedules and administrative changes do not confirm a fitment factor, a minimum salary, revised pension amounts or the final implementation date.