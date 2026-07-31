8th Pay Commission: 5 latest updates boost hopes for 1.1 crore employees and pensioners

The 8th Pay Commission is set to complete half of its 18-month tenure by the first week of August, having completed nine months since its constitution in November 2025. With this milestone, the Commission, chaired by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, will enter the second half of its term and focus on concluding consultations and discussions over the next few months.

The 8th Pay Commission's website has carried a steady stream of updates in the past few weeks. These notifications suggest that consultations are intensifying, with employee associations, pensioners and government organisations across India engaged ahead of final recommendations on the fitment factor, salaries, pension reforms, and allowances.

The finance ministry recently clarified in the Rajya Sabha that the 8th Pay Commission is not mandated to provide periodic progress reports to the Centre during its deliberations with unions and stakeholders.

The 8th Pay Commission primarily derives its core responsibilities and authority from the Terms of Reference (ToR) approved by the Union Cabinet. It has the autonomy to devise its consultation process and is expected to submit its final recommendations in May-June 2027.

Here are the five most recent updates from the Commission's website.

8th Pay Commission: 5 latest updates

Date Official update Why it matters 28 July 2026 Notice for Chandigarh consultations (September 16–18, 2026); appointment deadline: August 25 Marks the next phase of nationwide stakeholder outreach, allowing employee organisations and pensioner bodies from the region to present their views directly before the Commission. 24 July 2026 Notice for Puducherry consultation on September 9, 2026 Expands the Commission's regional engagement, ensuring representations from Union Territory stakeholders are included in policy discussions. 24 July 2026 Notice for Chennai consultations on September 7–8, 2026 Provides another opportunity for recognised associations and government organisations in southern India to submit their concerns and grievances. 23 July 2026 Delhi stakeholder interactions scheduled for August 7 & 10; applications closed on July 31 Reinforces Delhi's role as a major consultation hub where central government departments and recognised unions can directly interact with the 8th Pay Commission. 29 May 2026 Deadline for submission of memoranda extended to June 15, 2026 This updated provided stakeholders additional time to file detailed memoranda, ensuring broader participation and more comprehensive feedback before consultations progressed.

Meetings are now scheduled in Delhi, Chennai, Puducherry and Chandigarh in August and September. These meetings aim to gather feedback from government officials, pensioners, and other stakeholders on factors such as the fitment factor, allowances, and employee motivation.

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