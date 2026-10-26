8th Pay Commission: 5 latest updates on consultations and what they mean for salary and pension

The central government constituted the 8th Pay Commission on 3 November 2025. Under its Terms of Reference (ToR), the three-member panel, headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, is a temporary body set up to address the grievances and demands of eligible unions, associations and other stakeholders. It has 18 months from its constitution to submit its final report to the government.
On 3 November 2026, the commission will complete 12 months, leaving about six months, or until around May 2027, to submit its recommendations.
Over the past 8-10 months, the commission has held consultations across the country, including in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Ladakh. Most recently, it concluded its meeting in Mumbai on 23 October 2026. Here are the five latest updates on the commission’s official website.
8th Pay Commission: The five latest updates
The updates below appear in reverse chronological order in the website’s “What’s New” section.
Source: Official website of the 8th Pay Commission
These notices show the commission’s consultation schedule and administrative preparations. More meetings may be scheduled in the coming months, subject to the commission’s approval. The visits give stakeholders a chance to present their views and grievances while the 8th Pay Commission works on its recommendations.
What do these updates mean for employees and pensioners?
None of the five updates announces a fitment factor matrix, a revised minimum basic pay, pension increases or a confirmed implementation date. They are procedural developments, not confirmation of any change to salaries or retirement benefits. For reference, the fitment factors were 1.86 under the 6th Pay Commission and 2.57 under the 7th.
Employees and pensioners will have clarity on the fitment factor, allowances, salaries and any pension reforms only after the commission submits its final report and the government decides on it.