8th Pay Commission: 5 latest updates on consultations and what they mean for salary and pension

The 8th Pay Commission concluded its Mumbai consultations on 23 October and will complete one year on 3 November, with about 6 months left to submit its report. Here are the 5 latest updates on its website, from visit schedules to consultant guidelines and what they mean for employees, pensioners.

Shivam Shukla
Published26 Oct 2026, 07:27 AM IST
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The 8th Pay Commission’s latest updates cover consultations in four cities and revised consultant guidelines. Here’s what employees and pensioners need to know about salary revision, pension increases, the fitment factor and the report deadline. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
The 8th Pay Commission’s latest updates cover consultations in four cities and revised consultant guidelines. Here’s what employees and pensioners need to know about salary revision, pension increases, the fitment factor and the report deadline. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)(AI image)

The central government constituted the 8th Pay Commission on 3 November 2025. Under its Terms of Reference (ToR), the three-member panel, headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, is a temporary body set up to address the grievances and demands of eligible unions, associations and other stakeholders. It has 18 months from its constitution to submit its final report to the government.

On 3 November 2026, the commission will complete 12 months, leaving about six months, or until around May 2027, to submit its recommendations.

Over the past 8-10 months, the commission has held consultations across the country, including in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Ladakh. Most recently, it concluded its meeting in Mumbai on 23 October 2026. Here are the five latest updates on the commission’s official website.

8th Pay Commission: The five latest updates

The updates below appear in reverse chronological order in the website’s “What’s New” section.

Date of announcement

Latest update

Key details

September 21, 2026Mumbai visitThe commission scheduled its visit for October 22–23, 2026. The deadline for applications was October 10.
August 24, 2026Bengaluru visitConsultations were scheduled for October 7–8, 2026. The application deadline was September 18.
August 11, 2026Consultant engagement guidelinesThe commission issued a partial modification to its guidelines for engaging consultants.
August 3, 2026Jaipur visitThe commission announced its visit for August 31–September 1, 2026. Applications closed on August 18.
July 28, 2026Chandigarh visitThe commission scheduled consultations for September 16–18, 2026. The application deadline was August 25.

Source: Official website of the 8th Pay Commission

These notices show the commission’s consultation schedule and administrative preparations. More meetings may be scheduled in the coming months, subject to the commission’s approval. The visits give stakeholders a chance to present their views and grievances while the 8th Pay Commission works on its recommendations.

Also Read | 8th pay commission: What ToR says on DA, govt response to DA merger demands

What do these updates mean for employees and pensioners?

None of the five updates announces a fitment factor matrix, a revised minimum basic pay, pension increases or a confirmed implementation date. They are procedural developments, not confirmation of any change to salaries or retirement benefits. For reference, the fitment factors were 1.86 under the 6th Pay Commission and 2.57 under the 7th.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission DA merger: What employees should know

Employees and pensioners will have clarity on the fitment factor, allowances, salaries and any pension reforms only after the commission submits its final report and the government decides on it.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

8th Pay CommissionCentral Government Employees
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