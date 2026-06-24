8th Pay Commission: 5 major NC-JCM reforms could reshape central government jobs

A major push for change, the 8th Pay Commission is reviewing five key cadre management reforms proposed by NC-JCM. The recommendations focus on equal pay, faster promotions, vacancy filling, recruitment improvements and better career growth for central government employees.

Shivam Shukla
Published24 Jun 2026, 10:44 AM IST
NC-JCM’s proposed 8th Pay Commission reforms aim to achieve better pay parity, faster promotions, and improved recruitment across central government departments.
NC-JCM’s proposed 8th Pay Commission reforms aim to achieve better pay parity, faster promotions, and improved recruitment across central government departments.(Pixabay)

The Staff Side of the National Council–Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) has recently submitted several unique cadre management proposals to the 8th Pay Commission. These ideas have been submitted to improve the livelihoods and recruitment practices of employees working across different central government departments.

The aim of these changes is to address basics such as promotion opportunities, pay parity, and the management of working professionals. By holistically focusing on these aspects, individuals' lives can be improved, and their work can become more meaningful.

Among all the demands and requests, the most critical is the implementation of ‘Equal Pay for Equal Work’ under this concept. The employee union has requested that the 8th Pay Commission work towards removing disparities in pay scales, career progression, and promotion for employees who perform meaningfully across different ministries and departments.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: HRA reform push gains momentum amid rising housing costs

Let us now discuss the key proposals made to the 8th Pay Commission in detail, so that their potential benefits are easier to understand.

Key cadre management proposals before the 8th Pay Commission

Proposal

Recommendation

Potential Benefit

Equal Pay for Equal WorkEnsure uniform pay scales and career progression for similar postsGreater fairness and reduced inter-ministerial disparities
End Outsourcing of Government JobsFill vacant posts through direct recruitment and promotionsBetter service delivery and lower workload on existing staff
Regional-Level RecruitmentRecruit non-gazetted employees at the regional levelReduced attrition and improved employee retention
Secretariat-Field Office ParityEliminate pay and promotion gaps between Secretariat and field staffEqual career opportunities across departments
Mandatory Cadre ReviewsConduct cadre reviews every five years for Group B and C employeesFaster promotions and better workforce planning

15 lakh vacancies continue to remain unfilled

The Staff Side highlighted the important issue of the 15 lakh vacancies reportedly remaining unfilled across several central government departments, including Defence, Posts, Income Tax, Railways, and Audit & Accounts.

As detailed in the memorandum, focusing on this and filling these vacancies can be immensely beneficial for working employees, as it will reduce work pressure, reduce the extensive demands on existing employees, and improve administrative efficiency.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Defence employees seek overhaul of DA, DR inflation formula

The goal, as per the NC-JCM Staff Side, should therefore be to create a healthy working environment where employees feel genuinely uplifted. If these recommendations are accepted, they can become among the most vital cadre management reforms under the 8th Pay Commission, directly influencing the career growth, pay structure, and working conditions of lakhs of central government employees and pensioners.

For more details on recent developments and updates, you can refer to the official website of the 8th Pay Commission at: https://8cpc.gov.in/

8th Pay CommissionPersonal Finance
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal Finance8th Pay Commission: 5 major NC-JCM reforms could reshape central government jobs
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.