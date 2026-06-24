8th Pay Commission: 5 major NC-JCM reforms could reshape central government jobs

The Staff Side of the National Council–Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) has recently submitted several unique cadre management proposals to the 8th Pay Commission. These ideas have been submitted to improve the livelihoods and recruitment practices of employees working across different central government departments.

The aim of these changes is to address basics such as promotion opportunities, pay parity, and the management of working professionals. By holistically focusing on these aspects, individuals' lives can be improved, and their work can become more meaningful.

Among all the demands and requests, the most critical is the implementation of ‘Equal Pay for Equal Work’ under this concept. The employee union has requested that the 8th Pay Commission work towards removing disparities in pay scales, career progression, and promotion for employees who perform meaningfully across different ministries and departments.

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Let us now discuss the key proposals made to the 8th Pay Commission in detail, so that their potential benefits are easier to understand.

Key cadre management proposals before the 8th Pay Commission

Proposal Recommendation Potential Benefit Equal Pay for Equal Work Ensure uniform pay scales and career progression for similar posts Greater fairness and reduced inter-ministerial disparities End Outsourcing of Government Jobs Fill vacant posts through direct recruitment and promotions Better service delivery and lower workload on existing staff Regional-Level Recruitment Recruit non-gazetted employees at the regional level Reduced attrition and improved employee retention Secretariat-Field Office Parity Eliminate pay and promotion gaps between Secretariat and field staff Equal career opportunities across departments Mandatory Cadre Reviews Conduct cadre reviews every five years for Group B and C employees Faster promotions and better workforce planning

15 lakh vacancies continue to remain unfilled The Staff Side highlighted the important issue of the 15 lakh vacancies reportedly remaining unfilled across several central government departments, including Defence, Posts, Income Tax, Railways, and Audit & Accounts.

As detailed in the memorandum, focusing on this and filling these vacancies can be immensely beneficial for working employees, as it will reduce work pressure, reduce the extensive demands on existing employees, and improve administrative efficiency.

The goal, as per the NC-JCM Staff Side, should therefore be to create a healthy working environment where employees feel genuinely uplifted. If these recommendations are accepted, they can become among the most vital cadre management reforms under the 8th Pay Commission, directly influencing the career growth, pay structure, and working conditions of lakhs of central government employees and pensioners.