8th Pay Commission: ₹69,000 minimum salary, 3.83 fitment factor; NC-JCM's 7 key demands explained

8th Pay Commission NC-JCM demands explained: They cover key issues such as salary, fitment factor, and pension reforms. The proposal includes a minimum salary of 69,000. It also suggests a 3.833 fitment factor. The aim is to improve pensions and the overall pay structure.

Shivam Shukla
Published21 Apr 2026, 01:33 PM IST
8th Pay Commission: Check out the 7 major demands of NCJCM under the 8th Pay Commission proposal.
8th Pay Commission: Check out the 7 major demands of NCJCM under the 8th Pay Commission proposal. (Pexels)

The drafting committee of the National Council (Joint Consultative Machinery) (NCJCM), which represents central government employees and pensioners, recently submitted a detailed memorandum to the 8th Pay Commission. They called for a major overhaul of the salaries, pensions and benefits for central government employees and pensioners.

The proposal is primarily intended to better align wages with inflation, real household expenses, employees' typical lifestyles and their nutritional requirements and standards. It is vital to keep in mind that Pay Commissions are constituted once a decade, which is why stakeholders' demands should be given appropriate weight. Keeping these important fundamentals in mind, here are 7 major NCJCM demands under the 8th Pay Commission framework:

7 major demands of NCJCM under the 8th Pay Commission

1. Proposed 69,000 minimum monthly salary benchmark

In its primary demands, NCJCM has recommended raising the minimum basic pay to 69,000 per month. This demand is based on current inflation, day-to-day expenses, retail prices and essential expenditures required to sustain a family of five.

2. 3.833 fitment factor for salary & pension revision

The second major demand is the request for a uniform fitment factor of 3.833. This has been proposed to restructure the existing basic pay and pension levels under the revised pay system. The objective is to provide stakeholders with a reasonable standard of living.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Memorandum deadline still open till 30 April

3. Doubling annual salary growth to 6% increment

To boost career progression, income growth and better reward individual performances, the memorandum proposes increasing annual increments from 3% to 6%, thereby doubling them.

4. Large-scale pay level merging & rationalisation for simplicity

To reduce hierarchical complexities, the NCJCM has suggested merging and upgrading multiple pay levels as detailed below:

Current Pay Levels

Proposed Revision

Level 2 & 3Merged into Level 3
Level 4 & 5Merged into Level 5
Level 7 & 8Merged into Level 8
Level 9 & 10Merged into Level 10
Level 5 employeesOne-time upgrade to Level 6

5. Streamlined pay matrix reform up to Level 13

A simplified and unified pay matrix structure up to Level 13 is proposed. This has been proposed with the objective of reducing disparities, complexity and administrative problems.

6. Nutrition-linked wage calculation model

The wage structure is benchmarked and evolved against ICMR’s 3,490 kcal daily dietary requirement, thus ensuring adequate and proper nutrition through a balanced food basket. This includes proteins, dairy, fruits and vegetables.

7. Structured salary allocation for housing & daily expenses

This is yet another important demand of NCJCM, where they have requested a structured allowance in wage computation, as detailed below:

Allowance Component

Allocation Share

Housing Cost Support7.5%
Utilities (Fuel, Water, Power)20%
Skill Development25%
Lifestyle & Miscellaneous25%

Major pay structure overhaul on the table

In conclusion, NCJCM’s 8th Pay Commission proposals aim to create a level playing field for India’s central government salary disbursement system by improving real wages, simplifying pay structures, and linking salaries to inflation and day-to-day living standards. If these demands are acknowledged and adopted, they could represent one of the most significant pay revisions in recent years.

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