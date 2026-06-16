8th Pay Commission: ₹75L gratuity ceiling, enhanced death benefits — what changes are being sought in gratuity rules?

Ahead of the 8th Pay Commission, several employee bodies and pensioners' associations have sought sweeping changes to gratuity rules, including a higher ceiling, revised calculation methods and enhanced death benefits. Here's a look at some of the key gratuity proposals by different union bodies, how they are different from the current rule and how they can be beneficial for the pensioners.
Gratuity benefit is provided to government employees who retired after completing 5 years of qualifying service. In case, a government employee dies while in service, the family is entitled to receive gratuity at prescribed rates:
Indian Railways Technical Supervisors’ Association (IRTSA) proposal
IRSTA said in its memorendum, "Retirement gratuity should be calculated @ 1/3rd of a month’s BP + DA drawn on the date of retirement for each completed six monthly period of qualifying service. The retirement gratuity payable for qualifying service of 33 years or more should be 32 times of BP + DA, subject to a maximum of ₹50 lakhs,"
IRSTA said the amount of death gratuity payable—capped at ₹50 lakh—should depend on the employee's total years of qualifying service, as follows:
The Railway Senior Citizens Welfare Society (RSCWS) has called for regular revisions to the gratuity ceiling.
"The ceiling of gratuity should be reviewed periodically in line with rising cost of living. The payment of gratuity must be ensured promptly at the time of retirement without procedural delays," the RSCWS said in its memorendum
"In addition, the gratuity provisions under different pension systems such as the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), New Pension Scheme (NPS), and Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) should be rationalized to maintain parity and fairness," they added.
Among its key demands, the Staff Side of NC-JCM has called for raising the gratuity cap to ₹75 lakh and changing the calculation formula based on 25 effective working days instead of 30 days in a month.
"We propose that Gratuity should be calculated on the basis of 25 effective working days instead of 30 days in a month, so that Government Employees are not placed at a disadvantage position compared to employees covered under the Payment of Gratuity Act," the Staff Side said.
"Further, the existing ceiling of 16.5 times the emoluments should be removed. This effectively reduces Gratuity for employees who have served beyond 33 years."
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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