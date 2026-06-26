8th Pay Commission accelerates consultations on fitment factor and salary revision – top 5 updates

The 8th Pay Commission is accelerating its consultative process, bringing fresh developments that are important for lakhs of central government employees, pensioners and associated stakeholders.

The 8th Pay Commission was constituted on 3 November 2025 and is a temporary body headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai as its chairperson. The Commission is expected to finalize its recommendations within 18 months of its constitution. This means that the recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission on salary improvements, fitment factor and pension reforms are expected to be finalized by the middle of 2027.

Currently, the 8th Pay Commission is focusing on collecting ideas, views and grievances from employees, pensioners and associated stakeholders through various employee unions.

Here is a look at the five recent updates from the official website of the 8th Pay Commission.

8th Pay Commission- top 5 updates

Date Latest Update 29 May 2026 Last date for submission of responses to the 8th Pay Commission Memorandum extended to 15 June 2026. 29 May 2026 The Commission announced stakeholder consultations in Kolkata (West Bengal) on 9–10 July 2026. 26 May 2026 Notice issued for Bhubaneswar (Odisha) visit on 6–7 July 2026 to receive employee representations. 21 May 2026 Stakeholder interactions scheduled in Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) on 22–23 June 2026. 06 May 2026 The Commission held consultations in Delhi on 13–14 May 2026 with employee associations and other stakeholders.

The 8th Pay Commission has just wrapped up its consultations in Lucknow. More meetings are lined up in Bhubaneswar and Kolkata in July 2026. These consultations with stakeholders highlight the 8th Pay Commission's objective of making the discussion process transparent and providing opportunities for as many unions and stakeholders as possible to share their views.

Also Read | Widening basic pay gap emerges as key 8th Pay Commission issue

As of now, the 8th Pay Commission has not yet announced any recommendations on the fitment factor or salary increment. These nationwide discussions will set the tone for the months to come. In the 6th and 7th Pay Commissions, the final fitment factors decided were 1.86 and 2.57, respectively. Employee unions, pensioner associations and affected stakeholders are expected to submit suggestions and ideas on pay scales, allowances, pensions and service conditions during the upcoming discussions.

Recently, the submission date of the memorandum was extended from 31 May 2026 to 15 June 2026. This was done to seek wider participation and outreach by the central government and the 8th Pay Commission.

All central government employees, pensioners and associated stakeholders should track these discussions on the scheduled dates, as the feedback and ideas shared here are expected to shape the Commission's final recommendations.

These recommendations will directly impact the lives of more than 1.19 crore individuals and their families. This includes approximately 50 lakh central government employees and 69 lakh pensioners.