8th pay commission: What's on the agenda for upcoming states visits and meetings? Check top updates

The 8th Central Pay Commission (8th CPC) is in its consultation stage now, with plans to interact with employee and pensioner associations, federations, unions of central government, UT employees and other stakeholders across the country.

Chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the commission includes Pankaj Jain, a former IAS, as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission. Its official Terms of Reference (ToR) were released late last year.

States visits, meetings in August, September — Full list The 8th CPC will visit Jaipur from 31 August to 1 September (Monday-Tuesday).

The 8th CPC will visit Chennai from 7-8 September (Monday-Tuesday).

The 8th CPC will visit Puducherry on 9 September (Wednesday).

The 8th CPC will visit Chandigarh from 16-18 September (Wednesday).

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Further, while no date has been announced, the panel also plans to visit railway departments under the Central Railway (CR) Zone in Mumbai and seek to gain firsthand experience of the workers and employees' working conditions. Concerned stakeholders, belonging must submit request seeking an appointment on or before 18 August for Jaipur, Chennai and Puducherry dates, and 25 August for the Chandigarh dates.

What's on the agenda for upcoming states visits? Notably, the commission did not release an agenda ahead of the visits. But these meetings are expected to feature discussions and deliberations on several recurring themes raised during discussions and in memorandums submitted by prominent unions. This includes:

Revision of the fitment factor and basic pay structure.

Salary revisions and improvements, keeping pace with inflation and cost of living.

Reorganisation of allowances such as House Rent Allowance (HRA) and transport allowance.

Pension reforms with a broader focus on retirement security.

Consideration of aspects such as employee welfare, morale, and service conditions.

Measures aimed at improving compensation competitiveness. Why are these meetings significant? Since March, the commission has conducted multiple state visits to meet employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders to collect and analyse data before deciding on pay, allowances, and pension for employees and pensioners. And while the commission did not release an agenda for the visits, these meetings are expected to feature discussions and deliberations on several recurring themes raised during discussions and in memorandums submitted by prominent unions.

These meetings are significant as suggestions made by representatives are expected to play an important role in shaping the commission's deliberations. These unions and groups collectively represent a large number of employees and pensioners, including defence and railway staff.

8th CPC: What outcome is expected? The commission is examining changes that are desirable and feasible in the emoluments, including for pay (usually includes salary structure, pay matrix), allowances (usually include Dearness Allowance, Dearness Relief, HRA), and other facilities/benefits, in cash or kind (includes increment, promotions, etc.), having regard to rationalisation, contemporary functional requirements and specialised needs.

Notably, the panel closed submission of suggestions on 15 June and of data on 31 July. Further, it has invited applications till 31 August, for 23 full-time and part-time consultants on contract basis at various experience levels and pay scales.

The panel's decisions are expected to benefit more than 1 crore people, including around 50 lakh central government employees and nearly 65 lakh pensioners, including defence and railway personnel and retirees. Notably, central government employees and armed forces personnel account for about 0.7% of India's 60-crore workforce and nearly 9% of the country's formal sector.

When can we expect 8th CPC's decision? As per the timeline, the commission is likely to announce its recommendations within 18 months since constitution (on 3 November 2025). This means February or April 2027 is the earliest we can get any official announcements on its decisions. But its absolute deadline to submit the report is May 2027.