8th Pay Commission Arrears: Check how much Level 4-7 employees may receive; fitment factor-wise calculation

Central government employees may receive arrears after the 8th Pay Commission becomes effective. Pay commissions require consultations, approvals and administrative preparation. These processes can delay revised salaries for several months. Employees usually receive eligible arrears covering the delayed implementation period.
The Economic Times estimated payments for Levels 4 through 7 using a 20-month delay. The calculations cover basic pay increases only. They use four possible fitment factors: 2.0, 2.15, 2.28 and 2.57.
A fitment factor is applied to an employee’s existing basic salary. The difference between the revised and current basic pay creates the monthly increase. Multiplying this increase by 20 produces the estimated arrears.
Under a 2.0 factor, Level 4 could receive ₹5.10 lakh. Level 5 could receive ₹5.82 lakh. Levels 6 and 7 could receive ₹7.08 lakh and ₹8.98 lakh.
A 2.15 factor further raises these estimates. Expected arrears range from ₹5.86 lakh for Level 4. They reach ₹10.32 lakh for Level 7.
Under 2.28, Level 4 may receive ₹6.52 lakh. Level 5 may receive ₹7.44 lakh. Level 6 may get ₹9.06 lakh. Level 7 could receive ₹11.49 lakh.
The largest displayed estimates use a factor of 2.57. Level 4 may receive ₹8.00 lakh. Level 5 may receive ₹9.13 lakh. Level 6 may receive ₹11.11 lakh. Level 7 may receive ₹14.09 lakh.
Central salaries also include dearness, house rent and transport allowances. According to ET, its illustration assumes arrears only on revised basic pay. House rent allowance usually changes after revised basic pay becomes applicable. Past practices suggest separate HRA arrears may not be provided.
Therefore, the estimate excludes separate transport allowance arrears. Actual payments will depend upon the final fitment factor and implementation notification.
The government has not confirmed these estimated amounts. A shorter delay would reduce arrears while a longer delay would increase them.
Employees should treat these figures as illustrations, not promised payouts. Final official rules may change eligible components, dates and calculation methods.
The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) started its state visit to Rajasthan on 31 August. The official meetings will continue for one more day and conclude on 1 September. Slots will be available only for those who requested appointments by 18 August.
Officials are expected to meet with various federations, employee unions and other stakeholders. These meetings will likely help the commission take the final call.
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