A fresh salary reset is underway for all central government employees and pensioners. The 8th Pay Commission is at the forefront of it. Here is a Q&A on the 8th Pay Commission, how it works, and the latest updates.

Q1. What is the 8th Pay Commission? The 8th Pay Commission is a government panel established to revise pay, allowances and pensions of central government employees and retired former servicemen. The Commission is also responsible towards looking into the wider implications of these revisions on contributions, retirement benefits and government spending.

Q2. Who are the key people in the Commission? The 8th Central Pay Commission was notified by the Central government on 17 January 2025. It is scheduled to come into force by 1 January 2026. It is chaired by Former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, with Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission and Pankaj Jain, former IAS, as Member-Secretary.

Q3. How does the Commission function? The Commission collects views and inputs from ministries, employee unions, pensioners and other similar stakeholders. Once these inputs are collected, the Commission analyses and studies salary structures, pension formulas and allowance patterns before giving its final recommendations. In March and April 2026, the Commission opened formal memorandum submissions and scheduled stakeholder consultations, including a Dehradun meeting on 24 April 2026.

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Q4. What are the key highlights? The primary points of consultation and discussion are pay revisions, pension revisions, allowance rationalisation, the fitment factor decision, and other associated issues.

Historical timeline: The 7th Pay Commission (2016) introduced a 2.57 fitment factor.

The 6th Pay Commission (2006) introduced a 1.86 fitment factor. Giving due consideration to this trend, the 8th Commission is expected to follow the same basic formula, with a higher revision based on current inflation and fiscal conditions in the country.

Q5. Why does the fitment factor matter? To put it simply, the fitment factor is nothing but the multiplier that converts old basic pay into revised basic pay. A higher factor in this case means a sharper jump in salaries and pensions. This also influences the provident fund contributions, gratuity-linked calculations and other retirement flows tied to basic pay.

For example, if the fitment factor ranges from 2.60 to 2.85, salaries might jump by 24-30%. This further means that a current basic pay in the range of ₹20,000 to 22,000 may rise to approximately ₹46,600 to ₹57,000.

Q6. What about pension revisions? Pensioners are also likely to benefit proportionately as the revised pension generally follows the new basic pay structure. The minimum pension that currently stands at around ₹9,000 can rise materially towards ₹22,500 to ₹25,200 depending on the final fitment factor and changes incorporated by the Commission. This makes the pension-related revisions one of the most closely followed outcomes.

Q7. What is the historical context? To elucidate on the historical trend of the Commission, it is critical to keep in mind that the 5th Pay Commission was constituted in 1994, the 6th in 2006 and the 7th Pay Commission was constituted in 2014 by the UPA government.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Dehradun meet on 24 Apr; stakeholders can apply by 10 Apr

This timeline shows the steady, decade-long rhythm of pay revisions, and the 8th Commission is now moving through its consultation phase before finalising recommendations. This most recent Pay Commission was constituted on 3 November 2025.

Q8. What is the latest update as of 10 April 2026? The official website of the 8th Pay Commission can be visited at: https://8cpc.gov.in/. It is one of the primary sources of checking recent updates, notices and consultation material. As per the official website three most recent updates are as follows:

‘Guidelines for inviting applications for engagement of Consultants in the Eighth Central Pay Commission’ were introduced as of 10 April 2026. This is the most recent development. In the second most recent development, the Commission invited applications for the engagement of Consultants for the Eighth Central Pay Commission on 10 April 2026. The third most recent notice was regarding a visit to Dehradun, Uttarakhand, on 24 April 2026. For this, the last date to submit applications was 10 April 2026. These are some of the most recent developments related to the 8th Pay Commission. For more details and any other clarification, you can visit the official website of the Commission at: https://8cpc.gov.in/. No other source of information should be trusted.

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