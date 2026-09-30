8th pay commission: Bengaluru and Mumbai visits scheduled — Check full list of meeting dates and agenda in October 2026

The 8th central pay commission (CPC) has announced official meetings and state visits as part of its consultation stage. According to notices on its official portal, the commission plans to discuss suggestions with employee unions, representatives, groups, pensioner associations, federations, and other stakeholders during its visits before releasing its official recommendations.

Former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai is the Chair, and the panel includes Member-Secretary — Pankaj Jain, a former IAS officer, and Member of the Commission — Professor Pulak Ghosh, a tenured Professor of Finance and Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.

The panel's decisions are expected to benefit more than 1 crore people, including around 50 lakh central government employees and nearly 65 lakh pensioners, and defence and railway personnel and retirees.

8th CPC official visits: Check full list for October 2026 Today, we take a look at the full list of cities the 8th CPC panel is scheduled to visit in October 2026 — from Bengaluru in Karnataka and Mumbai in Maharashtra, where the panel is also expected to visit the central railway department.

Bengaluru — 7-8 October 2026: The 8th CPC will visit Bengaluru from 7-8 October (Wednesday-Thursday). Those seeking appointments had until 18 September to apply through the official portal.

The 8th CPC will visit Bengaluru from 7-8 October (Wednesday-Thursday). Those seeking appointments had until 18 September to apply through the official portal. Mumbai — 22-23 October 2026: The 8th CPC will visit Mumbai from 22-23 October (Thursday-Friday). Deadline to apply for appointments is 10 October. What's on the agenda for the meetings? Overall, the commission is examining changes that are desirable and feasible in the emoluments, including for pay (usually includes salary structure, pay matrix), allowances (usually include Dearness Allowance, Dearness Relief, HRA), and other facilities/benefits, in cash or kind (includes increment, promotions, etc.), having regard to rationalisation, contemporary functional requirements and specialised needs.

While the commission has not formally released an official agenda for the visits; the meetings are likely to feature issues listed in the Terms of Reference (ToR) released last year. As such, talks are expected to touch several recurring issues stated in the memorandums submitted by prominent unions. These include:

Revision of the fitment factor,

Revision of basic pay structure,

DA hike for employees,

Salary revisions and improvements, keeping pace with inflation and cost of living,

Reorganisation of allowances such as HRA and transport allowance,

Pension reforms with a broader focus on retirement security,

Consideration of aspects such as employee welfare, morale, and service conditions, and

Measures aimed at improving compensation competitiveness, among other topics.

Further, in Mumbai, the Railway Ministry had earlier said the commission intends to visit railway departments under the Central Railway (CR) Zone in the city and seeks to gain firsthand experience of the workers and employees' working conditions. On the agenda is observation of track maintenance, signal operations, daily operations, duties and maintenance tasks, control rooms and job risks during its visit,

Two recognised federations — the All India Railwaymen's Federation and National Federation of Indian Railwaymen, were informed about the visit and provided a list of departments by the Railway Ministry and asked to suggest other crucial areas to be considered.

What is the significance of these meetings? Since March, the commission has conducted multiple state visits to meet employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders to collect and analyse data before deciding on pay, allowances, and pensions for employees and pensioners.

These meetings are significant because suggestions from representatives are expected to play an important role in shaping the commission's deliberations. These unions and groups collectively represent a large number of employees and pensioners, including defence and railway staff.

When can we expect 8th CPC recommendations? As per the timeline, the commission is likely to announce its recommendations within 18 months of the constitution (on 3 November 2025). This means February or April 2027 is the earliest we can get any official announcements on its decisions. But the absolute deadline to submit the report is May 2027.