8th Pay Commission Bengaluru meeting today: 5 latest updates central govt employees need to know

The 8th Pay Commission is going to start its two-day meetings in Bengaluru today, 7 October, as the three-member panel headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai meets with eligible participants and stakeholders.

Even though no agenda has been finalized for these meetings, the discussions are expected to focus on pay, fitment factor, allowances, pensions and service conditions of serving central government employees and pensioners.

As per the detailed notification issued by the 8th Pay Commission on 24 August, the panel will be in Bengaluru on 7 and 8 October. The notification invited eligible stakeholders, including organizations, institutions, associations and unions of central government employees, who wished to interact with the Commission.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: What employee unions want

All interested stakeholders submitted an appointment request via the link provided by the Commission, along with their ‘unique memo ID’ generated after filing their memorandum with the 8th Pay Commission. The deadline to submit the appointment request was 18 September. Similar meetings will be held in Mumbai starting on 22 October.

It has been 11 months since the 8th Pay Commission was formed on 3 November 2025. Here are the five latest updates from the Commission's website.

Date Latest 8th Pay Commission update What it means September 21, 2026 Mumbai visit on October 22-23 The Commission announced its next major stakeholder interaction in Mumbai. Organizations and associations interested in meeting the panel were asked to submit appointment requests by 10 October. August 24, 2026 Bengaluru visit on October 7-8 The Commission invited organizations, institutions, associations and unions to seek appointments for interactions during the two-day Bengaluru visit. August 11, 2026 Modification in consultant engagement guidelines The Commission issued a partial modification to its guidelines governing the engagement of consultants. August 3, 2026 Jaipur visit on August 31-September 1 The Commission scheduled stakeholder interactions in Jaipur. July 28, 2026 Chandigarh visit on September 16-18 The Commission announced a three-day Chandigarh visit, providing another opportunity for Central Government employee organizations and other stakeholders to present their views.

Note: Details as provided on the official website of the 8th Pay Commission

The Bengaluru meetings starting today are part of the Commission’s ongoing consultation exercise. With the key interaction in Mumbai announced for later this month, the panel’s engagement with stakeholders continues across different regions of the country. The Commission has also held meetings in Delhi, Ladakh, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh.

What should central government employees and pensioners focus on? For serving central government employees and pensioners, these meetings are important as they allow representative bodies to put forward their demands and grievances directly to the 8th Pay Commission panel.