8th Pay Commission: Big fitment factor gives an instant boost, but higher increments may win over time

The 8th Pay Commission is scheduled to visit Jaipur tomorrow and will hold a 2-day interaction with concerned stakeholders and union representatives. Over the past few months, the commission has held meetings with prominent unions, stakeholders, and pension bodies across various states and union territories of the country, including Delhi, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

These meetings and the issues raised in them, along with the memorandum’s submitted by prominent employee unions, have brought renewed focus on how central government employees’ salaries can eventually be revised when the commission submits its final report in a few months' time.

Furthermore, it is important to note that while a higher fitment factor can provide a substantial immediate increase in basic pay, employee organisations are also seeking higher annual increments to ensure faster and more meaningful salary growth over the years.

Keeping these important points in mind, several employee bodies have proposed annual increments of 5% to 7%, compared with the existing 3% under the 7th Pay Commission. The details of the same are discussed below:

Employee organisation Proposed annual increment NC-JCM 6% AIDEF 6% FNPO 6% AINPSEF 7% IRTSA 5%

Source: Memorandums submitted to the 8th Pay Commission.

Higher annual increments could deliver stronger long-term growth Both annual increments and fitment factor can holistically boost employee payments in different ways. A higher annual increment will permit basic pay to grow and compound at a faster pace. Over a longer period of service, this can greatly boost salary payments, as each year’s increment is calculated on a higher basic pay.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: 5 latest updates employees should know

However, a fitment factor also has one major advantage: it raises the salary base on an immediate basis. To understand the difference clearly, let us consider a Level 10 employee with a current basic pay of ₹56,100. Different cases and their implications are discussed below:

Salary scenario Year 1* Year 15* Year 30* 2.57x fitment + 3% annual increment ₹1.49 lakh ₹2.25 lakh ₹3.50 lakh No fitment + 5% annual increment ₹58,900 ₹1.17 lakh ₹2.42 lakh No fitment + 7% annual increment ₹60,000 ₹1.55 lakh ₹4.27 lakh No fitment + 10% annual increment ₹61,700 ₹2.34 lakh ₹9.79 lakh

Illustrative calculations based on a starting basic pay of ₹56,100. These figures are tentative and are not official 8th Pay Commission projections. Actual revised pay will depend on the final fitment factor, pay structure and annual increment approved by the government.

The best outcome could be a combination of both These calculations, though illustrative in nature, as till now there have been no official updates on fitment factor and pay revisions either from the 8th pay commission panel or the government. Still, this comparison highlights how a higher fitment factor can deliver a much more meaningful immediate salary increase, whereas a higher annual increment becomes increasingly powerful over time due to compounding.

In the 6th and 7th Pay Commissions, the fitment factor was 1.86 and 2.57, respectively. For the 8th Pay Commission, it remains to be seen what fitment factor number the government decides upon once the 8th Pay Commission panel submits its final report after the completion of the ongoing consultation and discussion exercises. The report is expected to be tabled tentatively by May-June 2027.

Furthermore, a 7% annual increment, if approved, could eventually result in a substantially higher basic pay than a one-time fitment revision. However, employees would need to wait several years for the effect of compounding to become dominant.

This makes the two demands less of an either-or choice. A meaningful fitment factor combined with a higher annual increment could provide the strongest overall benefit. This is because it will give employees an immediate increase in basic pay while also supporting faster salary growth throughout their careers.