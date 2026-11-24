The 8th Central Pay Commission is set to examine a wide range of demands from central government employee organisations, covering salary hikes, pension benefits, insurance, leave entitlements and career progression. Among the latest submissions is a memorandum by the Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS), which has put forward 73 proposals seeking improvements in employees' financial and service benefits.

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In its memorandum dated 18 November 2026, the federation has sought an increase in the annual increment from 3% to 6%, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), 45 days of paternity leave and at least five financial upgradations during a 30-year career.

The proposals also include higher insurance coverage, improved medical benefits, menstrual leave for women employees and changes to the promotion system. While several demands concern civilian defence employees, others seek broader changes in the service conditions of central government employees and pensioners.

What BPMS wants for salaries and pensions One of the key proposals is to double the annual increment for central government employees from the existing 3% to 6% of basic pay. BPMS has argued that a higher increment would help employees improve their earnings over their service period and deal with rising living costs.

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The federation has also sought the merger of 50% of existing dearness allowance (DA) with basic pay and pension before the revised salary and pension structures are determined.

On minimum pay, it has recommended using actual family consumption requirements, Indian Labour Conference norms and the Aykroyd formula, while factoring in prevailing market prices of essential commodities.

Another important demand concerns the fitment factor, which determines how existing basic pay is revised under a new pay commission. BPMS has called for an appropriate fitment factor to offset inflation and ensure that the difference between the highest and lowest salaries does not exceed a ratio of 1:10.

The federation has also sought the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), calling for the discontinuation of the National Pension System (NPS) and Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for central government employees.

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Higher bonus, insurance and provident fund benefits The memorandum proposes changes to bonus and insurance benefits, which could influence employees' take-home benefits and financial security.

BPMS wants ad-hoc bonus and Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) to be extended to all central government employees without exclusions. It has proposed calculating the bonus using the minimum pay of the respective pay level, with a minimum entitlement equivalent to 30 days' pay plus DA.

For employee insurance, the federation has sought an increase in coverage under the Central Government Employees Group Insurance Scheme (CGEGIS) from ₹30,000 to at least ₹15 lakh.

It has separately proposed increasing the Deposit Linked Insurance benefit to ₹10 lakh to provide greater financial protection to the family of a deceased employee.

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The federation has also demanded that the interest rate on the General Provident Fund (GPF) should not be lower than the rate applicable to the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF).

Longer paternity leave, menstrual leave and medical benefits Several proposals concern work-life balance and employee welfare.

BPMS has sought an increase in paternity leave to 45 days, with the benefit also extended to cases of child adoption. It has proposed child care leave of up to two years with full wages, subject to prescribed conditions.

Other leave-related demands include increasing casual leave to 12 days a year and providing one day of menstrual leave every month to female employees.

The federation has also sought leave encashment of 20 days on every eligible Leave Travel Concession (LTC) occasion and the reintroduction of the LTC Special Cash Package introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

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Another proposal seeks to extend Children Education Allowance (CEA) up to the postgraduate level.

On healthcare, BPMS has sought an increase in fixed medical allowance for serving employees and pensioners who do not have access to equivalent government healthcare facilities. It also wants the government to fully fund the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), removing subscription payments by employees and pensioners.

For employees working in hazardous conditions, the federation has proposed increasing risk allowance to up to ₹10,000 per month. It has also sought an increase in ex-gratia compensation to ₹1 crore for families of employees who die in accidents while performing official duties.

Five financial upgradations and changes to promotion rules Career progression is another major area covered in the memorandum.

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BPMS has proposed a Dynamic Promotion Scheme to replace the existing vacancy-based promotion system, linking career advancement to an employee's length of service, merit, competence and experience.

It has also demanded at least five financial upgradations over a 30-year service period under the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) scheme. This is aimed at addressing career stagnation among employees who may not get regular promotions because of limited vacancies.

The federation has further proposed capping the waiting period between a feeder post and its promotional post at five years.

For Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), it has sought reservation of 50% of promotional vacancies in Lower Division Clerk, store staff, stenographer and Rajbhasha cadres for eligible employees.

The memorandum also includes defence-specific proposals, including better pay scales for technical workshop staff, pharmacists and medical support personnel, along with improved career progression for fire-engine drivers and security staff.

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Will these demands be implemented? The 8th Pay Commission will have to examine representations from employee organisations and other stakeholders before finalising its recommendations.

The Commission's mandate covers salaries, allowances, pensions and other service conditions of central government employees, including defence personnel. It must also consider the country's economic conditions, fiscal prudence and the financial implications of its recommendations.

Any changes to salaries, pensions, allowances or service benefits will require subsequent government approval.

For employees and pensioners, the BPMS memorandum therefore provides an indication of the benefits being sought from the 8th Pay Commission. However, the 73 proposals remain demands, not confirmed changes to their existing entitlements.

About the Author Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her repor...Read More ✕ Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households.



Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.



Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.