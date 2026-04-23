8th Pay Commission: BPMS seeks ₹72,000 minimum pay, 4x fitment factor, 6% annual hike; check details

The Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS) recently submitted a detailed memorandum to the 8th Pay Commission proposing several fundamental changes to allowances, salary structures, payment disbursement and calculations.

The primary demand of the BMPS is an increment in the minimum pay to ₹72,000 per month.

According to the Union's argument, this figure will balance economic realities and the living requirements of the concerned stakeholders with fiscal prudence. Pay Commissions are generally established once every ten years.

Furthermore, these changes, if incorporated, will ensure a dignified standard of living for entry-level employees as per BPMS. The suggestion is to link minimum wages to per capita income growth to create a more rational and transparent revision mechanism.

BPMS backed its claim with extensive data To support its argument, BPMS cited data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), showcasing that the nation's Per Capita Net National Income has risen from ₹1,03,219 in 2016–17 to ₹1,92,774 in 2024–25. This is an increase of 86.76%. The union believes this growth clearly establishes the case for a fair upward revision in government payments and salaries.

One more critical demand is a fitment factor of 4, compared to the current system, based on a minimum payment of ₹18,000. The objective of incorporating this multiplier is to account for fundamentals such as inflation, dearness allowance (DA), and income growth adjustments while ensuring uniformity across payment levels.

BPMS has also requested doubling the annual increment rate from 3% to 6%, explaining that while DA offsets inflation, increments remain essential for real income growth. The current increment rate is inadequate given rising living costs and private-sector standardisation.

Additionally, the union has proposed revising the ‘family unit’ concept used in pay calculations from 3 to 5 members. This will ensure proper reflection of the financial responsibility employees often bear for their parents, as well as for their spouses and children.

Key demands of BPMS at a glance

Component Current Structure BPMS Proposal Rationale Minimum Pay ₹ 18,000 ₹ 72,000 Should be aligned with income growth and living standards Fitment Factor ~2.57 (7th CPC) 4.00 Reflect inflation, DA merger, income rise Annual Increment 3% 6% Ensure real income growth Family Unit Size 3 members 5 members Include parents, children and other dependents Basis for Pay Revision Inflation, current economic reality and benchmarks Link to per capita income More realistic economic linkage

BPMS has maintained that these recommendations and suggestions are aimed at creating a transparent, fair and sustainable pay structure, while balancing employee welfare, morale and fiscal discipline.

Fundamentals of the 8th Pay Commission you should know The Government of India (GOI) announced the 8th Pay Commission on 17 January 2025. Generally, pay commissions are established once every 10 years. The 8th Pay Commission is a temporary body instituted by the GOI to recommend changes to basic pay , pensions, and allowances, along with associated grievances. The Union Cabinet approved the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the 8th Pay Commission on 28 October 2025. The Commission has 1 Chairperson, 1 part-time Member, and 1 Member-Secretary. Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai is the current Chairperson of the 8th Pay Commission. The Commission must submit its report within 18 months of its constitution, with provision for interim reports if needed.

Furthermore, it is vital to note that the 8th Pay Commission has set a deadline of 30 April 2026 for submitting a memorandum. Afterwards, it will revise proposals from various stakeholders before finalising its analysis, views and recommendations. For more recent updates and developments on the 8th Pay Commission, you can visit the official website at: https://8cpc.gov.in/