The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) may consider a range of changes to salaries, pensions, allowances, and service benefits of Central Government employees.
The 8th Pay Commission was announced in January 2025 and formally constituted on 3 November 2025. It has been given 18 months to submit its recommendations. While the revised pay structure is expected to take effect from 1 January 2026, the government has clarified that the final implementation date will be decided separately.
Against this backdrop, the Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS), an all-India federation of defence workers recognised by the Ministry of Defence, submitted a fresh set of demands to the 8th CPC chairman on 18 November 2026 during its second-round interaction. The proposals highlight the expectations and concerns of Central Government employees, particularly Defence Civilian Employees.
The BPMS has proposed several changes to the existing pay and pension structure, including:
The federation has proposed:
The federation has sought a dynamic promotion system, replacing vacancy-based promotions, and at least five financial upgradations under Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) over 30 years.
It also wants retrospective effect for delayed DPC recommendations, a maximum five-year residency period in feeder grades, common recruitment rules, rotation of Group C employees within the same station, and consultation with JCM representatives before identifying sensitive posts.
Other demands include a centralised portal for compassionate inter-ministry transfers, equal pension revision for pre- and post-1 January 2026 retirees, fair pay fixation for re-employed ex-servicemen, pay protection during redeployment, parity in special allowances for civilian and uniformed personnel performing similar duties, and a stronger Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM).
Disclaimer: The demands mentioned are proposals submitted by the employee union to the 8th Pay Commission and are not final recommendations or approved changes.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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