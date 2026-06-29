8th pay commission: Check how much salary could increase with conservative 2.1 and optimistic 3.83 fitment factor

The 8th pay commission has set meetings next month with employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders to gather data before making its recommendations on allowances and salary hikes for central government employees and pensioners, including railways and defence staff.

Constituted every 10 years, the current 8th CPC is likely to announce its decisions next year, with around 1 crore beneficiaries — including around 50 lakh employees and about 65 lakh pensioners — set to see hike in dearness allowance (DA), dearness relief (DR) and fitment factor.

Fitment factor, explained Fitment factor is a mathematical multiplier used by the pay commissions to convert an employee's pre-revised basic salary (or retirees' pension payout) into the new, revised basic salary structure. The primary formula used is: Current basic pay x fitment factor = New basic pay.

Thus, under the 7th CPC, where a fitment factor of 2.57 was implemented, basic pay rose from ₹7,000 under the 6th CPC to ₹18,000 as follows: ₹7,000 x 2.57 = ₹18,000. Now, under the 8th CPC, across various stakeholders, the conservation estimate for fitment factor is 2.10, while more optimistic demand is for 3.83.

Notably, at this time, discussions on the 8th CPC are still ongoing, and the fitment factor has not yet been decided. However, multiple groups, industry watchers, and reports estimate the multiplier could range from 2.10 to 3.83, with the conservative estimate in the range of 2.05 to 2.10.

Today we calculate how the conservative 2.10 and optimistic 3.83 fitment factor could each impact your salaries:

Pay Matrix Level 7th CPC Basic Salary 8th CPC lower estimate: 2.10 8th CPC higher estimate: 3.83 Level 1 ₹ 18,000 ₹ 37,800 ₹ 68,940 Level 2 ₹ 19,900 ₹ 41,790 ₹ 76,217 Level 3 ₹ 21,700 ₹ 45,570 ₹ 83,111 Level 4 ₹ 25,500 ₹ 53,550 ₹ 97,665 Level 5 ₹ 29,200 ₹ 61,320 ₹ 1,11,836 Level 6 ₹ 35,400 ₹ 74,340 ₹ 1,35,582 Level 7 ₹ 44,900 ₹ 94,290 ₹ 1,71,967 Level 10 ₹ 56,100 ₹ 1,17,810 ₹ 2,14,863 Level 13 ₹ 1,23,100 ₹ 2,58,510 ₹ 4,71,473 Level 18 ₹ 2,50,000 ₹ 5,25,000 ₹ 9,57,500

8th pay commission: Key highlights Chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, other members include Pankaj Jain, a former IAS, as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission.

8th CPC — July meeting dates Bhubaneswar, Odisha: The 8th CPC is also scheduled to host a meeting in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on 6 and 7 July (Monday-Tuesday) to conduct talks with concerned stakeholders. Registration for appointments closed on 15 June.

Kolkata, West Bengal: The commission will further visit Kolkata on 9 and 10 July (Thursday-Friday). Appointment requests were allowed till 15 June. Notably, the 8th CPC has so far already conducted multiple state visits in April, May, June with plans for more meetings across states and union territories (UTs) in due course. Further, it closed the submission window for memorandums on 15 June, after extending it twice from 30 April and 31 May. The process began on 5 March.

It is however still seeking online submission of data from stakeholders till 30 June (tomorrow) through the provided link here — https://8cpc.gov.in/8cpc-online-data-portal/

It has also invited applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies — the full-time and part-time roles are for a fixed period — as consultants on a contractual basis at the commission. Applications are open till all roles are filled.

There is a total of 20 vacancies for consultant roles at the panel, across various experience levels and pay scales for one-year contract or up to the tenure of the Commission, whichever is less.

Pay commission timeline: When is announcement expected? As per the usual timeline, the panel is likely to announce its final recommendations within 18 months — earliest by February or mid-2027. Dr Manjeet Singh Patel, National President of the All India NPS Employees Federation and National Mission for Old Pension Scheme Bharat told India Today that the official announcement could come in April next year, at the start of the new financial year.