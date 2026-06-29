8th pay commission: Check how much salary could increase with conservative 2.1 and optimistic 3.83 fitment factor

The 8th pay commission has set meetings next month with employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders to gather data before making its recommendations on allowances and salary hikes for central government employees and pensioners, including railways and defence staff.
Constituted every 10 years, the current 8th CPC is likely to announce its decisions next year, with around 1 crore beneficiaries — including around 50 lakh employees and about 65 lakh pensioners — set to see hike in dearness allowance (DA), dearness relief (DR) and fitment factor.
Fitment factor is a mathematical multiplier used by the pay commissions to convert an employee's pre-revised basic salary (or retirees' pension payout) into the new, revised basic salary structure. The primary formula used is: Current basic pay x fitment factor = New basic pay.
Thus, under the 7th CPC, where a fitment factor of 2.57 was implemented, basic pay rose from ₹7,000 under the 6th CPC to ₹18,000 as follows: ₹7,000 x 2.57 = ₹18,000. Now, under the 8th CPC, across various stakeholders, the conservation estimate for fitment factor is 2.10, while more optimistic demand is for 3.83.
Notably, at this time, discussions on the 8th CPC are still ongoing, and the fitment factor has not yet been decided. However, multiple groups, industry watchers, and reports estimate the multiplier could range from 2.10 to 3.83, with the conservative estimate in the range of 2.05 to 2.10.
Today we calculate how the conservative 2.10 and optimistic 3.83 fitment factor could each impact your salaries:
|Pay Matrix Level
|7th CPC Basic Salary
|8th CPC lower estimate: 2.10
|8th CPC higher estimate: 3.83
|Level 1
|₹18,000
|₹37,800
|₹68,940
|Level 2
|₹19,900
|₹41,790
|₹76,217
|Level 3
|₹21,700
|₹45,570
|₹83,111
|Level 4
|₹25,500
|₹53,550
|₹97,665
|Level 5
|₹29,200
|₹61,320
|₹1,11,836
|Level 6
|₹35,400
|₹74,340
|₹1,35,582
|Level 7
|₹44,900
|₹94,290
|₹1,71,967
|Level 10
|₹56,100
|₹1,17,810
|₹2,14,863
|Level 13
|₹1,23,100
|₹2,58,510
|₹4,71,473
|Level 18
|₹2,50,000
|₹5,25,000
|₹9,57,500
Chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, other members include Pankaj Jain, a former IAS, as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission.
Notably, the 8th CPC has so far already conducted multiple state visits in April, May, June with plans for more meetings across states and union territories (UTs) in due course. Further, it closed the submission window for memorandums on 15 June, after extending it twice from 30 April and 31 May. The process began on 5 March.
It is however still seeking online submission of data from stakeholders till 30 June (tomorrow) through the provided link here — https://8cpc.gov.in/8cpc-online-data-portal/
It has also invited applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies — the full-time and part-time roles are for a fixed period — as consultants on a contractual basis at the commission. Applications are open till all roles are filled.
There is a total of 20 vacancies for consultant roles at the panel, across various experience levels and pay scales for one-year contract or up to the tenure of the Commission, whichever is less.
As per the usual timeline, the panel is likely to announce its final recommendations within 18 months — earliest by February or mid-2027. Dr Manjeet Singh Patel, National President of the All India NPS Employees Federation and National Mission for Old Pension Scheme Bharat told India Today that the official announcement could come in April next year, at the start of the new financial year.
Notably, rollout takes more two to three years to complete even once the pay commission's recommendations are made. Based on past trends, this means that hikes announced in 2027 may only be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.