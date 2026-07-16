8th pay commission: Here's how much HRA could change for employee levels 6-10 based on fitment factor suggestions

The 8th pay commission is expected to make decisions that significantly impact salaries of central government employees and pensioners, including railways and defence personnel. Constituted every 10 years, its recommendations are likely by mid-2027.
The announcement is set to affect as many as 1 crore beneficiaries — about 50 lakh central government employees, and close to 65 lakh retired central government pensioners. This also includes defence and railway personnel and retirees.
Today, we take a look at the likely revision in house rent allowance (HRA) across X, Y and Z category cities in India for employee levels ranging from 6 to 10. Bank Bazaar has provided the calculations based on fitment factor suggestions proposed by various employee and pensioner unions and representative groups.
House Rent Allowance is a component of your salary structure that aims to help employees with rent related expenses. This is especially provided in big cities, where the rental expense is usually high.
It has tax benefit under Section 10(13A) of the old tax regime per which a salaried individual can claim HRA as a partial tax exemption for rent paid during the financial year. The same is not available under the new tax regime.
Notably, while can claim both HRA and home loan exemption together under certain conditions but cannot claim HRA without proof of rent payments.
In India, X category comprises urban areas with population exceeding 50 lakh while Y category includes hubs with population between 5-50 lakh, and Z category and towns and rural areas with population below 5 lakh.
|Level
|Basic Pay
|Fitment Factor
|Revised Basic
|HRA (X - 30%)
|HRA (Y - 20%)
|HRA (Z - 10%)
|6
|₹ 35,400
|2
|₹ 70,800
|₹ 21,240
|₹ 14,160
|₹ 7,080
|2.1
|₹ 74,340
|₹ 22,300
|₹ 14,870
|₹ 7,430
|2.28
|₹ 80,710
|₹ 24,210
|₹ 16,140
|₹ 8,070
|2.57
|₹ 90,980
|₹ 27,290
|₹ 18,200
|₹ 9,100
|7
|₹ 44,900
|2
|₹ 89,800
|₹ 26,940
|₹ 17,960
|₹ 8,980
|2.1
|₹ 94,290
|₹ 28,290
|₹ 18,860
|₹ 9,430
|2.28
|₹ 102,370
|₹ 30,710
|₹ 20,470
|₹ 10,240
|2.57
|₹ 115,390
|₹ 34,620
|₹ 23,080
|₹ 11,540
|8
|₹ 47,600
|2
|₹ 95,200
|₹ 28,560
|₹ 19,040
|₹ 9,520
|2.1
|₹ 99,960
|₹ 29,990
|₹ 19,990
|₹ 10,000
|2.28
|₹ 108,530
|₹ 32,560
|₹ 21,710
|₹ 10,850
|2.57
|₹ 122,330
|₹ 36,700
|₹ 24,470
|₹ 12,230
|9
|₹ 53,100
|2
|₹ 106,200
|₹ 31,860
|₹ 21,240
|₹ 10,620
|2.1
|₹ 111,510
|₹ 33,450
|₹ 22,300
|₹ 11,150
|2.28
|₹ 121,070
|₹ 36,320
|₹ 24,210
|₹ 12,110
|2.57
|₹ 136,470
|₹ 40,940
|₹ 27,290
|₹ 13,650
|10
|₹ 56,100
|2
|₹ 112,200
|₹ 33,660
|₹ 22,440
|₹ 11,220
|2.1
|₹ 117,810
|₹ 35,340
|₹ 23,560
|₹ 11,780
|2.28
|₹ 127,910
|₹ 38,370
|₹ 25,580
|₹ 12,790
|2.57
|₹ 144,180
|₹ 43,250
|₹ 28,840
|₹ 14,420
|Disclaimer: Illustrative estimates based on assumed fitment factors and HRA rates. Final pay and allowances may vary. Source: BankBazaar.com
At present, taxpayers in big metros, including Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, are eligible for a 50% HRA exemption, while taxpayers in other urban centres can claim a 40% exemption.
Earlier this year, the Centre expanded its list of metro cities for HRA purposes. In addition to Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Ahmedabad are now treated as metro cities. This means that house renters in these cities can claim 50% HRA exemption.
You will need to maintain the following proof to claim HRA:
Earlier this month, the All India NPS Employees Federation (AINPSEF) demanded that HRA be revised upwards under the 8th CPC. It recommended 36% HRA for X category cities, 24% for Y category cities and 12% for Z category cities. Further, another suggestion is that HRA be increase ever time Dearness Allowance is hiked.
The group further suggested that the commission change its calculation of fixed salary for family units, proposing that the family unit to be increased from 3 to 4.4. They ask that the unit also include dependent parents — effectively increasing fitment factor from 2.05 to 2.10. The higher fitment factor will increase basic pay for central government employees across all levels.
Further, a teachers' body, the Pragatisheel Shikshak Nyaya Manch (PSNM), a body representing central government teachers (UTs, Kendriya Vidhyalaya and Navodaya Vidyalaya) and affiliated with AINPSEF, in April also demanded that HRA be hiked up to 36% and fitment factor be increased in the range of 2.62 to 3.83 by the 8th CPC.
Reports suggest that another DA hike announcement could come this year, in July or September, amid inflationary pressures and as employees and pensioners seek relief against steadily rising living expenses.
As per the usual timeline, the CPC is expected to submit its final recommendations around 18 months after its constitution, which means that the earliest we can expect an announcement is February or April 2027.
Further, based on past trends, once the pay commission's recommendations are made, the rollout takes another two to three years to complete. This means that hikes announced in 2027 may only be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views above are those of individual analysts or companies, and not of Mint. We advise readers to check with certified experts before making any financial decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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