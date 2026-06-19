8th pay commission: How much salary hike can Railway employees expect from demanded 2.92, 3.50 and 3.80 fitment factor?

As the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) engages in active consultations and discussions with unions and stakeholders, major employee representative groups have raised demands regarding changed pay matrix and salary structures for central government employees and pensioners.
The 8th CPC is expected to submit its final recommendations by mid-2027. Today, we look at how much salaries can increase based on the fitment factor demands made by the Indian Railways Technical Supervisors Association (IRTSA) across employee levels. Notably, the Indian Railways is among the largest public sector employers in India.
As part of the 8th CPC's invitation for memoranda from eligible stakeholders last month IRTSA demanded an increase in the minimum pay to ₹52,600, a fitment factor of up to 3.80, and better pay levels and allowances for employees. In an official release, it said a comprehensive memorandum was submitted to the panel pertaining to the issues.
This is significant, because the group represents a number of Railway employees and pensioners, and the suggestions are expected to play an important role in shaping the panel’s decisions over the coming months.
Notably, the Indian Railways (IR) in May announced 2% hike in dearness allowance, effective from 1 January this year, which effectively increases the component to 60% of basic pay from 58% earlier. This impacted lakhs of employees, pensioners, family pensioners, and other eligible beneficiaries covered under the 7th CPC.
IRTSA said that higher indexing of the fitment factor should be followed for posts at level 6 in the Ministry of Railways for safety category posts.
Fitment factor is a mathematical multiplier used by the pay commissions to convert an employee's pre-revised basic salary (or retirees' pension payout) into the new, revised basic salary structure.
The primary formula used is: Current basic pay x fitment factor = New basic pay. Thus, under the 7th CPC, where a fitment factor of 2.57 was implemented, basic pay rose from ₹7,000 under the 6th CPC to ₹18,000 as follows: ₹7,000 x 2.57 = ₹18,000
IRTSA has suggested fitment factors of 2.92, 3.50, and 3.80. Here's how this could change salaries:
|Pay Matrix Level
|7th CPC Basic Salary
|Demanded under 8th CPC
|Level 1
|₹18,000
|₹52,560 (2.92 fitment factor)
|Level 2
|₹19,900
|₹58,108 (2.92 fitment factor)
|Level 3
|₹21,700
|₹63,364 (2.92 fitment factor)
|Level 4
|₹25,500
|₹74,460 (2.92 fitment factor)
|Level 5
|₹29,200
|₹85,264 (2.92 fitment factor)
|Level 6
|₹35,400
|₹1,23,920 (3.50 fitment factor)
|Level 7
|₹44,900
|₹1,57,150 (3.50 fitment factor)
|Level 10
|₹56,100
|₹2,13,180 (3.80 fitment factor)
|Level 13
|₹1,23,100
|₹4,67,780 (3.80 fitment factor)
|Level 18
|₹2,50,000
|₹9,50,000 (3.80 fitment factor)
Notably, the 8th CPC discussions are still ongoing, and the fitment factor has not yet been decided. However, multiple groups, industry watchers, and reports estimate the multiplier could range from 2.28 to 3.83.
Submission of suggestions and memorandum closed on 15 June after a second deadline extension since the process began on 5 March, following earlier deadlines on 30 April and 31 May.
The 8th CPC began meetings with stakeholders in April and has other meetings scheduled in June and July, and plans to schedule more meetings in due course. To reach consensus, it gathers inputs from labour representatives and groups, ministries, pension bodies, central government organisations/institutions, employee unions/associations, and other similar stakeholders; analyses the data; and then decides on allowances, pension formula, and salary structures for the relevant employee and retiree groups.
As per the plan, the CPC is expected to submit its final recommendations around 18 months after its constitution on 3 November 2025. This means that the earlier we can get the panel's submissions, the better. February 2027 is the earliest we can get them.
Further, based on past trends, once the pay commission's recommendations are made, the rollout takes another 2 to 3 years to complete. This means that hikes announced in 2027 may only be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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