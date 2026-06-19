8th pay commission: How much salary hike can Railway employees expect from demanded 2.92, 3.50 and 3.80 fitment factor?

As the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) engages in active consultations and discussions with unions and stakeholders, major employee representative groups have raised demands regarding changed pay matrix and salary structures for central government employees and pensioners.

The 8th CPC is expected to submit its final recommendations by mid-2027. Today, we look at how much salaries can increase based on the fitment factor demands made by the Indian Railways Technical Supervisors Association (IRTSA) across employee levels. Notably, the Indian Railways is among the largest public sector employers in India.

What are demands from Railway employees' group? As part of the 8th CPC's invitation for memoranda from eligible stakeholders last month IRTSA demanded an increase in the minimum pay to ₹52,600, a fitment factor of up to 3.80, and better pay levels and allowances for employees. In an official release, it said a comprehensive memorandum was submitted to the panel pertaining to the issues.

This is significant, because the group represents a number of Railway employees and pensioners, and the suggestions are expected to play an important role in shaping the panel’s decisions over the coming months.

Notably, the Indian Railways (IR) in May announced 2% hike in dearness allowance, effective from 1 January this year, which effectively increases the component to 60% of basic pay from 58% earlier. This impacted lakhs of employees, pensioners, family pensioners, and other eligible beneficiaries covered under the 7th CPC.

What is the fitment factor demanded by Railway group? IRTSA said that higher indexing of the fitment factor should be followed for posts at level 6 in the Ministry of Railways for safety category posts.

It has been proposed that the fitment factor for level 1 posts is 2.92,

And that fitment factor for posts level 6, 7 and 8 be determined at “2.92 x 1.2 = 3.50”

Further, for mid-position posts in pay levels 9 to 12, the fitment factor of “2.92 x 1.3 = 3.80” should be adopted, it added.

Salary hike with 2.92, 3.50 and 3.80 fitment factor Fitment factor is a mathematical multiplier used by the pay commissions to convert an employee's pre-revised basic salary (or retirees' pension payout) into the new, revised basic salary structure.

The primary formula used is: Current basic pay x fitment factor = New basic pay. Thus, under the 7th CPC, where a fitment factor of 2.57 was implemented, basic pay rose from ₹7,000 under the 6th CPC to ₹18,000 as follows: ₹7,000 x 2.57 = ₹18,000

IRTSA has suggested fitment factors of 2.92, 3.50, and 3.80. Here's how this could change salaries:

Pay Matrix Level 7th CPC Basic Salary Demanded under 8th CPC Level 1 ₹ 18,000 ₹ 52,560 (2.92 fitment factor) Level 2 ₹ 19,900 ₹ 58,108 (2.92 fitment factor) Level 3 ₹ 21,700 ₹ 63,364 (2.92 fitment factor) Level 4 ₹ 25,500 ₹ 74,460 (2.92 fitment factor) Level 5 ₹ 29,200 ₹ 85,264 (2.92 fitment factor) Level 6 ₹ 35,400 ₹ 1,23,920 (3.50 fitment factor) Level 7 ₹ 44,900 ₹ 1,57,150 (3.50 fitment factor) Level 10 ₹ 56,100 ₹ 2,13,180 (3.80 fitment factor) Level 13 ₹ 1,23,100 ₹ 4,67,780 (3.80 fitment factor) Level 18 ₹ 2,50,000 ₹ 9,50,000 (3.80 fitment factor)

Notably, the 8th CPC discussions are still ongoing, and the fitment factor has not yet been decided. However, multiple groups, industry watchers, and reports estimate the multiplier could range from 2.28 to 3.83.

Submission of suggestions and memorandum closed on 15 June after a second deadline extension since the process began on 5 March, following earlier deadlines on 30 April and 31 May.

When are final recommendations expected? The 8th CPC began meetings with stakeholders in April and has other meetings scheduled in June and July, and plans to schedule more meetings in due course. To reach consensus, it gathers inputs from labour representatives and groups, ministries, pension bodies, central government organisations/institutions, employee unions/associations, and other similar stakeholders; analyses the data; and then decides on allowances, pension formula, and salary structures for the relevant employee and retiree groups.

As per the plan, the CPC is expected to submit its final recommendations around 18 months after its constitution on 3 November 2025. This means that the earlier we can get the panel's submissions, the better. February 2027 is the earliest we can get them.