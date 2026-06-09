8th Pay Commission calculator: Check how much your basic pay could rise under fitment factors of 1.92 to 3.83

If the Central Government Employees' Association's demands are accepted, the minimum basic salary under the 8th Pay Commission could rise to nearly 69,000, significantly influenced by the fitment factor, which converts pre-revised salaries to new structures.

Sanchari Ghosh
Updated9 Jun 2026, 07:12 AM IST
8th Pay Commission May Boost Minimum Salary to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>69,000 for Central Government Employees
8th Pay Commission May Boost Minimum Salary to ₹69,000 for Central Government Employees(Pixabay)

If the demand put forward by the Central Government Employees' Association is accepted, the minimum basic salary could see a sharp increase under the 8th Pay Commission. In fact, with the highest proposed fitment factor, the minimum basic pay may rise to nearly 69,000. Here's how this calculation works and what it could mean for employees.

What is fitment factor?

A fitment factor is a mathematical multiplier used by the Central Pay Commission to convert an employee's pre-revised basic salary (or pension) into the new, revised basic salary structure.

How the calculator is used?

Following the fitment factor calculator is crucial because any change in the multiplier directly impacts salaries, pensions, increments and related arrears.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission salary hike: 3.833 vs 4 fitment factor impact explained

What was the fitment factor used by 7th pay commission?

Earlier, the 7th Pay Commission had set this fitment factor at 2.57, which increased the minimum basic salary from 7,000 to 18,000.

8th Pay Commission: Who has claimed how many fitment factors?

As discussions around the 8th Pay Commission gather pace, various employee unions and organisations have put forward differing demands regarding the fitment factor. The proposed fitment factors range from a low of 1.92 to a high of 3.83. Here's a look at who is demanding what:

  • Conservative estimates by experts: 1.92
  • Jammu & Kashmir Employee Forum: 3.05
  • All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC): 3
  • Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO): 3.25
  • Jammu and Kashmir Employees Coordination Committee: 2.86 to 3.68
  • NC-JCM: 3.83

Based on the current minimum basic pay of 18,000 under the 7th Pay Commission, here's how the revised minimum basic salary could look under different fitment factor scenarios being discussed for the 8th Pay Commission:

  • Fitment Factor 1.92: 34,560
  • Fitment Factor 2.57 (same as the 7th Pay Commission): 46,260
  • Fitment Factor 2.86: 51,480
  • Fitment Factor 3.00: 54,000
  • Fitment Factor 3.25: 58,500
  • Fitment Factor 3.68: 66,240
  • Fitment Factor 3.83: 68,940

So, if the government retains the 7th Pay Commission's fitment factor of 2.57, the minimum basic pay of the lowest-paid central government employee would rise from 18,000 to about 46,260. However, if the government accepts the highest demand put forward by employee organisations and approves a fitment factor of 3.83, the minimum basic salary could jump to nearly 68,940 in one go.

Also Read | 8th pay commission: Here's how much will salary hike be with 3.83 fitment factor

How will the fitment factor impact pay matrix and other allowances?

Basic salary increase: The basic salary of employees of each pay grade will increase proportionally according to the fitment factor.

Allowance revision: Other benefits like House Rent Allowance (HRA) and Transport Allowance will also be reviewed and increased.

DA Merger: Usually, at the time of introduction of a new pay commission, the existing Dearness Allowance is added to the basic salary and from then on, DA is calculated afresh.

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.

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