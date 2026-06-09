8th Pay Commission calculator: Check how much your basic pay could rise under fitment factors of 1.92 to 3.83

If the demand put forward by the Central Government Employees' Association is accepted, the minimum basic salary could see a sharp increase under the 8th Pay Commission. In fact, with the highest proposed fitment factor, the minimum basic pay may rise to nearly ₹69,000. Here's how this calculation works and what it could mean for employees.
A fitment factor is a mathematical multiplier used by the Central Pay Commission to convert an employee's pre-revised basic salary (or pension) into the new, revised basic salary structure.
Following the fitment factor calculator is crucial because any change in the multiplier directly impacts salaries, pensions, increments and related arrears.
Earlier, the 7th Pay Commission had set this fitment factor at 2.57, which increased the minimum basic salary from ₹7,000 to ₹18,000.
As discussions around the 8th Pay Commission gather pace, various employee unions and organisations have put forward differing demands regarding the fitment factor. The proposed fitment factors range from a low of 1.92 to a high of 3.83. Here's a look at who is demanding what:
Based on the current minimum basic pay of ₹18,000 under the 7th Pay Commission, here's how the revised minimum basic salary could look under different fitment factor scenarios being discussed for the 8th Pay Commission:
So, if the government retains the 7th Pay Commission's fitment factor of 2.57, the minimum basic pay of the lowest-paid central government employee would rise from ₹18,000 to about ₹46,260. However, if the government accepts the highest demand put forward by employee organisations and approves a fitment factor of 3.83, the minimum basic salary could jump to nearly ₹68,940 in one go.
Basic salary increase: The basic salary of employees of each pay grade will increase proportionally according to the fitment factor.
Allowance revision: Other benefits like House Rent Allowance (HRA) and Transport Allowance will also be reviewed and increased.
DA Merger: Usually, at the time of introduction of a new pay commission, the existing Dearness Allowance is added to the basic salary and from then on, DA is calculated afresh.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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