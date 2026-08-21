8th Pay Commission: Can government amend ToR to cover pension revision for pre-2026 retirees?

The 8th Pay Commission will hold its next meetings with employee unions and stakeholders in Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu on 31 August and 7 September, respectively. Over the last few months, prominent employee unions and stakeholders, such as the Bharat Pensioner Samaj (BPS) and the All India Defence Employees’ Federation (AIDEF), have urged the central government to amend the 8th Pay Commission’s Terms of Reference (ToR).

This request has been raised with the objective of improving the livelihoods of retired employees and their families, and includes a revision of pensions and family pensions for employees who retired before 1 January 2026.

The organizations have also sought the removal of the reference to the ‘unfunded cost of non-contributory pension schemes’, arguing that pensions should be viewed as financial security for retired employees rather than simply as a government expenditure.

Past pay commissions showcased that ToRs can be changed It is also crucial to note that the ToR of a pay commission are not necessarily permanent. The government has amended them in previous commissions, sometimes more than once.

Pay Commission Key ToR amendment 5th Pay Commission The original ToR for the 5th Pay Commission was notified in April 1994. It was amended four times: in January 1995 to merge 20% DA with basic pay for gratuity calculation; in July 1996 to provide further interim relief; in October 1996 to exclude members of the subordinate judiciary in Union Territories; and in November 1996 to examine methodologies for determining and paying Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB). 6th Pay Commission ToR amended twice, including provisions concerning regulatory bodies. On December 7, 2006, the government made the change, adding a paragraph stating that it will also regulate the salary, benefits, and other arrangements for ‘members of the regulatory bodies (excluding the RBI) set up under Acts of Parliament.’ 7th Pay Commission Deadline extended by four months through a ToR amendment, dated 8 September 2015. The initial ToR was announced on 28 February 2014, with an 18-month deadline. As per the amendment, the commission could submit its report by 31 December 2015.

The 5th Pay Commission provides the clearest example, with four amendments between 1995 and 1996. The 6th Pay Commission also saw two amendments, while the 7th Pay Commission’s ToR were amended in September 2015 to extend its reporting deadline.

What does this mean for 8th Pay Commission pension demands? The 8th Pay Commission’s ToR were approved by the Cabinet on 28 October 2025, through an official Press Information Bureau release. The government can amend the ToR if it decides that additional issues require attention and should fall within the Commission’s mandate. Still, whether it chooses to include pension revision for pre-January 1, 2026, retirees remains a policy decision.

As of now, there are no official updates and developments around this issue. For eligible pensioners, the key focus is whether the government responds constructively to the BPS and AIDEF demands, and, if it does, what positive improvements in pensioners' lives will result?