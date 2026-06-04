8th Pay Commission: Can India afford a 3.5 fitment factor? Salary hike, fiscal impact explained

The 8th Pay Commission discussions continue to gain momentum. According to the official website of the Commission, the last date of submission of responses to the 8th Pay Commission has been extended up to 15 June.

The most critical focus area of the 8th Pay Commission remains its ‘fitment factor’. This metric is the most closely followed, with stakeholders, pensioners, and associated parties pushing for a higher number to improve the lives of central government employees and pensioners, given that inflation is continuously rising.

Central government employees get one chance every decade to put their views forward and receive a salary increment, which again lasts for the next decade. In a normal career of three decades, a central government employee usually sees three to four pay commissions.

In these circumstances, a higher fitment can improve the livelihoods of millions of central government employees, pensioners and their family members. Experts are of the view that the central government should consider all factors, demands, fiscal implications and motivation-related issues of central government employees and pensioners before taking a final decision on the ultimate magic number, i.e., the fitment factor.

Here's how a fitment factor of 3.5 will work for government employees nationwide. Will it suffice? How will it impact the government’s fiscal situation?

Significance of fiscal realities and how they may shape the final decision Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar, explains the idea of a 3.5 fitment factor in detail, stating, “The fitment factor is a simple multiplier that converts existing basic pay into revised pay. The 7th Pay Commission set it at 2.57, translating to a minimum basic pay of rupees eighteen thousand. A factor of 3.5 would take that to Rs. 63,000, which is a 250% increase from today's floor. That is a significant fiscal event. The 8th Pay Commission affects around fifty lakh active employees and sixty-nine lakh pensioners. India's fiscal deficit for 2026-27 is already targeted at 4.3% of GDP, with interest payments consuming over a quarter of total expenditure. Most analysts consider a fitment factor of 2.86 the upper bound of what the numbers support. Whether 3.5 is achievable depends on the fiscal headroom available at the time of implementation.”

These views underline the challenges that lie ahead for policymakers. Any increase in the fitment factor is bound to influence not only salaries but also the central government's total pension liabilities, thus making it a noticeable expenditure commitment. As fiscal consolidation remains an established priority, the central government may need to strike a balance between employee expectations, union demands, current inflation and budgetary constraints.

What are employee unions demanding? Given that experts largely expect a fitment factor of 2.5 to 3, employee unions have sought substantially higher revisions due to economic challenges, rising inflation and the problems they are facing. Some of the major union demands are as follows.

Major Union demands on fitment factor

Union/Organisation Fitment Factor Demand Proposed Minimum Basic Pay ( ₹18,000 base) BPMS 4.0 ₹ 72,000 NCJCM Staff Side 3.833 ~ ₹ 69,000 AIDEF 3.833 ~ ₹ 69,000 Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation 3.8 ~ ₹ 68,400–69,000 FNPO 3.0–3.25 ₹ 54,000–58,500 AITUC Minimum 3.0 ₹ 54,000

The basic range of fitment factor demands, as per the major unions, hovers between 3 and 4. With a revision of up to 4x, having the ability to boost minimum basic payments to up to ₹72,000, if implemented.

Higher salaries could boost consumption A higher fitment factor could boost consumption by increasing disposable income, potentially driving core consumption across sectors such as FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods), housing, automobiles, financial services and travel, among others. This disposable income could provide a much-needed boost to economic activity at a time when domestic demand remains subdued.

CA Mohit Goyal, Proprietor, Mohit S Goyal & Co, elaborates on this, stating, “A 3.5 fitment factor under the 8th Pay Commission would lead to a substantial increase in the disposable income of central government employees, boosting consumption and overall economic activity. However, it would also significantly raise the government's salary and pension outgo, placing additional pressure on public finances. The key challenge will be striking the right balance between employee welfare and fiscal discipline, while ensuring adherence to deficit and debt sustainability targets. Given the prevailing global uncertainties and ongoing geopolitical tensions, the government will need to carefully assess the broader fiscal implications before arriving at a final decision.”

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission fitment factor: What experts expect and why