8th Pay Commission: Central government employees seek 5 MACP upgrades and promotional pay scales

The 8th Pay Commission has recently concluded its Puducherry visit on 9 September, and is now gearing up for its upcoming visit to Chandigarh on 16, 17 and 18th September, 2026. It is important to note that the 8th Pay Commission is a temporary body that was constituted by the central government on 3 November 2025.

The 8th Pay Commission, headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, with Prof. Pulak Ghosh as a part-time member and Pankaj Jain as member secretary, was given 18 months by the central government from its constitution to complete consultations and discussions with eligible unions and associations and to table its final report.

This means that with more than 10 months already elapsed, we are now at the business end of the consultation process, before the panel proceeds to draft their final recommendations. In line with this, central government employees and unions are putting forward their demands, grievances, and aspirations before the 8th Pay Commission to bring about constructive and meaningful changes in the lives of serving employees and pensioners.

One such demand revolves around the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) scheme. Central government employees are seeking major changes to the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) scheme ahead of the 8th Pay Commission.

In order to ensure the same, multiple employees' associations have demanded more financial upgradations, shorter waiting periods and pay progression linked to promotional hierarchy. This write-up is dedicated towards discussing these demands and their implications in detail.

What unions want changed in MACP In its present state, the MACP scheme provides serving employees with three financial upgradations after 10, 20 and 30 years of service. Still, employee bodies have categorically argued that the system does not adequately reward seniority or the responsibilities staff handle.

In line with this, the Ministerial Staff Association (MSA), Survey of India, has demanded 5 financial upgradations at ages 8, 15, 22, 28, and 32. It has also highlighted and underlined that the MACP follows the pay scale of the next promotional post rather than merely the next pay-matrix level.

As an example, an employee serving in Level 7 may receive MACP to Level 8 even when the next promotional post or positions are in Level 10, the association explained.

On the other hand, the Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) has proposed 5 upgradations at 6, 12, 18, 24, and 30 years respectively. The union has also demanded that refusal of promotion should not deny or result in the postponement of MACP benefits. This is because, according to them, both aspects are distinct.

Keeping these basics in mind, let us look at the MACP demands of prominent employee associations and how they could shape employees' lives if accepted by the 8th Pay Commission panel.

MACP demands of the employees’ associations

Union/Association Key MACP demand MSA, Survey of India 5 upgrades at 8, 15, 22, 28, 32 years; promotional hierarchy Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) 5 upgrades at 6, 12, 18, 24, 30 years; no denial for refusing promotion NC-JCM Staff Side Minimum 5 financial advancements in 30 years; promotional hierarchy Railway Senior Citizens’ Welfare Society (RSCWS) Shorter 5-year interval or flexible mechanism

Note: The demands listed above are salient points from the respective unions’ submissions. For complete details, readers should refer to the official memorandums of the respective unions.

The National Council-JCM Staff Side has also demanded five financial advancements in a 30-year career, along with progression in the promotional hierarchy. The Railway Senior Citizens’ Welfare Society (RSCWS) highlighted the long 10-year gap between upgrades, particularly in cadres with limited promotional opportunities.

Such stagnation has the potential to hamper employees' morale, confidence and aspirations, according to the unions. That is why a major overhaul of the same is essential.

What this means for employees The unions’ demands seek to address prolonged stagnation that can adversely affect employee morale and improve financial progression for employees who remain in the same post for decades.