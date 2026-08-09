8th Pay Commission: Central govt teachers seek OPS, 65-year retirement age and more leave benefits

Central government teachers have placed a fresh set of demands before the 8th Pay Commission, seeking changes in pension, retirement age, leave entitlements, promotions and healthcare benefits.

According to a report by ET Wealth Online, the demands were raised by a central government school teachers’ body under the All India NPS Employees’ Federation (AINPSEF) during a meeting with the 8th Pay Commission in New Delhi on August 7.

The delegation included representatives associated with Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, Delhi government schools, Delhi MCD and NDMC schools, as well as schools in Union Territories.

The teachers’ body has sought uniform pay, allowances and service conditions for central government teachers across locations. It argued that teachers posted in Delhi, Bihar or the Andaman and Nicobar Islands should receive comparable pay and benefits, given the costs associated with living in different parts of the country.

OPS, 65-year retirement age among key demands One of the major demands is restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for central government teachers. Teachers covered by the National Pension System (NPS) have also been offered the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), but the employee body wants the earlier pension framework restored.

The body has also proposed increasing the retirement age of central government school teachers from 60 to 65 years. AINPSEF had previously raised the same demand before the 8th Pay Commission, arguing that teachers covered by the University Grants Commission can work until 65.

On leave, the teachers’ body has sought 14 casual leaves, 30 earned leaves and 20 medical leaves every year. It has also demanded Child Care Leave for male teachers where they are the sole employed parent, along with cashless medical facilities during service.

For Delhi government teachers, the body has sought the option of choosing between the Delhi Government Employees’ Health Scheme and the Central Government Health Scheme after retirement.

Teachers seek changes in promotion structure The teachers’ body has proposed that 50% of vacancies for principals should be filled through departmental promotion, alongside a 25% examination quota. It has also sought creation of a new promotional post of Head of Subject, with a proposed grade pay of ₹5,400.

Another demand is an increase in the grade pay of vice principals to ₹6,600. For Delhi government teachers, the body has sought a 100% promotional quota for the post of vice principal.

These demands come as the 8th Pay Commission continues consultations with employee associations and federations. The commission’s terms of reference require it to consider economic conditions, fiscal prudence, the cost of non-contributory pension schemes and the impact of its recommendations on state government finances.