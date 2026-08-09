8th Pay Commission: Central govt teachers seek OPS, 65-year retirement age and more leave benefits

Central government teachers have placed a fresh set of demands before the 8th Pay Commission, seeking changes in pension, retirement age, leave entitlements, promotions and healthcare benefits.
According to a report by ET Wealth Online, the demands were raised by a central government school teachers’ body under the All India NPS Employees’ Federation (AINPSEF) during a meeting with the 8th Pay Commission in New Delhi on August 7.
The delegation included representatives associated with Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, Delhi government schools, Delhi MCD and NDMC schools, as well as schools in Union Territories.
The teachers’ body has sought uniform pay, allowances and service conditions for central government teachers across locations. It argued that teachers posted in Delhi, Bihar or the Andaman and Nicobar Islands should receive comparable pay and benefits, given the costs associated with living in different parts of the country.
One of the major demands is restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for central government teachers. Teachers covered by the National Pension System (NPS) have also been offered the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), but the employee body wants the earlier pension framework restored.
The body has also proposed increasing the retirement age of central government school teachers from 60 to 65 years. AINPSEF had previously raised the same demand before the 8th Pay Commission, arguing that teachers covered by the University Grants Commission can work until 65.
On leave, the teachers’ body has sought 14 casual leaves, 30 earned leaves and 20 medical leaves every year. It has also demanded Child Care Leave for male teachers where they are the sole employed parent, along with cashless medical facilities during service.
For Delhi government teachers, the body has sought the option of choosing between the Delhi Government Employees’ Health Scheme and the Central Government Health Scheme after retirement.
The teachers’ body has proposed that 50% of vacancies for principals should be filled through departmental promotion, alongside a 25% examination quota. It has also sought creation of a new promotional post of Head of Subject, with a proposed grade pay of ₹5,400.
Another demand is an increase in the grade pay of vice principals to ₹6,600. For Delhi government teachers, the body has sought a 100% promotional quota for the post of vice principal.
These demands come as the 8th Pay Commission continues consultations with employee associations and federations. The commission’s terms of reference require it to consider economic conditions, fiscal prudence, the cost of non-contributory pension schemes and the impact of its recommendations on state government finances.
The demands, however, are proposals submitted by employee representatives and do not amount to decisions by the 8th Pay Commission or the government. The commission will examine stakeholder representations before finalising its recommendations.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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