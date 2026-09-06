8th pay commission: Central Secretariat Service (CSS) Forum hopes panel enhances contribution, sum assured under CGEIS

The Central Secretariat Service (CSS) Forum, in a statement said it hopes the 8th central pay commission (CPC) would consider enhancing the contribution and sum assured under the Central Government Employees Group Insurance Scheme (CGEIS), PTI reported on Saturday.
The forum, an association of CSS officers, felt increased limits would be keeping in view present-day needs and the higher insurance covers available in the market. “The CSS Forum remains committed to the welfare and security of the CSS fraternity and their families,” the statement added.
CGHS in June empanelled 207 hospitals (190 multi-speciality hospitals, 17 super-speciality hospitals) in Delhi and NCR with aim to improve healthcare access for central government employees, pensioners and their dependents, ANI reported.
This was announced in a memorandum from the headquarters in New Delhi, signed by CGHS Additional Director Dr Pushp Lata, which stated that the empanelment is valid for three years, till 10 June 2029, it added.
Delhi-NCR based beneficiaries with a CGHS card can now access these hospitals for cashless and specialised treatments such as cardiology, neurology, oncology, etc.
The CSS Forum in a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) said the move will “enhance accessibility, choice and quality healthcare services for central government employees, pensioners and their families”.
On 5 September, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh backed the forum's ‘CSS Shield’ initiative which supports families of officers who die in service, ANI reported. He said such efforts can create a culture of standing by families in times of sudden loss and that “the mechanism is not difficult to implement; what matters is the collective will and willingness to contribute”.
Under ‘CSS Shield’, the forum seeks to provide at least ₹15 lakh to a bereaved family and progressively enhance the assistance as participation increases. CSS has around 13,000 members at present and the forum envisages taking the support substantially higher in the future.
The minister also suggested that the initiative could gain a wider dimension as its participation and corpus grow, including considering scholarships for children of deceased CSS officers; which the forum said it would explore.
The forum in its statement added that memorandum of understandings (MoUs) have been signed with educational institutions to provide education at concessional rates and CSS officers have collectively contributed around ₹1.30 crore since 2020 towards financial assistance for the families of approximately 65-70 deceased officers.
(With inputs from Agencies)
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.