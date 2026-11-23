Central government employees, pensioners and associated stakeholders are eagerly awaiting the 8th Pay Commission recommendations, as the 7th Pay Commission's 10-year term ended on 31 December 2025.

There is anticipation of significant revisions to the basic salaries of central government employees, depending on the fitment factor.

Several prominent employee unions have proposed different multipliers for consideration by the 8th Pay Commission panel.

The multipliers put forward by unions are based on inflation expectations.

View full Image View full Image Note: Data based on memorandums submitted by respective unions. For more details, refer to the respective proposal documents.

Assuming these proposed fitment factors are accepted by the 8th Pay Commission panel and implemented by the central government, here is how the basic pay of central government employees could change if their current basic pay is ₹25,000, ₹35,000 or ₹50,000.

View full Image View full Image Note: These are illustrative revised basic-pay calculations, not confirmed salary figures.

How will fitment factor affect your monthly salary? The fitment factor is a multiplier used to calculate the ‘revised basic pay’ under the new Pay Commission.

For example, under the 7th Pay Commission, the central government adopted a fitment factor multiplier of 2.57, which resulted in increasing the minimum basic pay from ₹7,000 to ₹18,000.

The basis for this calculation is:

Revised basic pay = Current basic pay x fitment factor

What is timeline of the 8th Pay Commission? The 8th Pay Commission was constituted on 3 November 2025. It was given 18 months as per the Terms of Reference (ToR) to submit its final report. Out of this permitted time, more than 12 months have elapsed. The 8th Pay Commission is tentatively expected to table its final report by May-June 2027.

Will take-home salary also increase? The revised basic pay of a serving employee is not the same as their gross salary, as employees also receive dearness allowance (DA), house rent allowance (HRA) and other benefits.

It is also important to keep in mind that the DA may also be subsumed into the revised pay structure, subject to the decisions of the panel headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, when the 8th Pay Commission formally gets implemented. HRA and other similar allowances may also be recalculated under the revised structure. These changes, if adopted, may collectively result in increasing take-home salaries of employees.

Therefore, central government employees and pensioners might see higher basic pay under the 8th Pay Commission, but the actual increase will depend on the new fitment factor, revised pay matrix, applicable allowances, deductions and other associated factors.

The calculations assume direct multiplication of existing basic pay by each proposed factor. The final pay matrix may involve different calculations, adjustments and rounding as per the decisions of the 8th Pay Commission panel.