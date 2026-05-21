8th Pay Commission: Check how the fitment factor could raise basic pay to over ₹68,000 and its historical trend

8th Pay Commission fitment factor discussions are reshaping salary expectations as India’s pay commission history highlights major changes in government pay, pensions and employee benefits over decades.

Shivam Shukla
Published21 May 2026, 05:27 PM IST
Check how the 8th Pay Commission fitment factor proposals have reshaped central government salaries and pensions over the years, building on earlier multipliers like 1.86 and 2.57 that lifted basic pay and pension levels with each revision.
Check how the 8th Pay Commission fitment factor proposals have reshaped central government salaries and pensions over the years, building on earlier multipliers like 1.86 and 2.57 that lifted basic pay and pension levels with each revision.

One of the most closely followed terms among Central government employees, pensioners and related stakeholders is the ‘fitment factor’. This term determines how the existing basic pay is converted into revised pay under a new pay structure. Its importance has grown further as discussions around the 8th Pay Commission continue to gain traction.

The term gained prominence during the 6th and 7th Pay Commissions because earlier commissions revised salaries through broader and more elaborate methods, such as rationalisation of pay, adjustments in dearness allowance, and need-based wage principles.

So far, India has witnessed seven pay commissions. The First Pay Commission was established in January 1946, and since then, a new pay commission has generally been constituted every 10 years. The 8th Pay Commission was constituted on 3 November 2025. However, its final recommendations on the fitment factor, salary revisions and pension reforms are yet to be decided.

Keeping these fundamentals in mind, let us trace the history of pay commissions in India, highlight major milestones, and examine how changes related to the ‘fitment factor’ have evolved over the years.

Central Pay Commissions at a glance

Pay Commission

Constituted

Implemented

Chairman

Minimum basic pay after revision

Revision method / fitment factor

Major highlight

1st Pay Commission19461947Srinivasa Varadachariar 55No formal fitment factorIntroduced the first structured salary framework for Central government employees.
2nd Pay Commission19571959Jagannath Das 80No uniform multiplierRevised salaries in response to rising living costs and administrative expansion.
3rd Pay Commission19701973Raghubir Dayal 185No standard fitment factorStrengthened the need-based wage approach in pay revision.
4th Pay Commission19831986P. N. Singhal 750DA-linked and rationalised revision approachDelivered a major pay revision during a period of high inflation.
5th Pay Commission19941996–97S. Ratnavel Pandian 2,550No formally standardised fitment factorRecommended major restructuring of pay and staffing.
6th Pay Commission20062008, effective from Jan. 1, 2006B. N. Srikrishna 7,0001.86Introduced pay bands and grade pay.
7th Pay Commission20142016, effective from Jan. 1, 2016A. K. Mathur 18,0002.57Introduced the pay matrix, replacing grade pay and pay bands.
8th Pay Commission2025Not yet implemented as of May 20, 2026Justice Ranjana Prakash DesaiNot yet decidedNot yet decidedThe panel has been constituted, but its recommendations are still awaited.

Note: Figures are based on archival and public sources related to the pay commissions; minor variations may occur across references due to classification, methodology, and revision timing.

Why the fitment factor matters

The fitment factor is the multiplier used to convert old basic pay into revised basic pay under a newly introduced pay commission. It is significant because any change in the multiplier directly impacts salaries, pensions, increments and related arrears.

Under the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC), the government adopted a fitment factor of 2.57. As a result, the minimum basic pay increased from 7,000 under the 6th Pay Commission to 18,000 under the 7th Pay Commission.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission FAQs: Key dates, fitment factor and latest official updates

While this rise in basic pay may appear substantial, it is important to remember that such revisions for Central government employees and pensioners generally take place only once every decade. Therefore, factors such as inflation, economic conditions, and employees’ basic needs are also taken into account during salary revisions.

The calculation is straightforward:


7,000×2.57=17,990

The revised minimum basic pay was then rounded off and fixed at 18,000 in the 7th Pay Commission pay matrix.

Now, let us see how the minimum basic pay could change if the demands raised by prominent employee unions are considered under the 8th Pay Commission.

Union / Proposal

Proposed Fitment Factor

Calculation

Estimated Revised Minimum Basic Pay

Current 7th CPC (reference)2.577,000 × 2.57 = 17,990 18,000
Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation3.818,000 × 3.8 = 68,400~ 68,500 or 69,000
NCJCM3.83318,000 × 3.833 = 68,994~ 69,000
AIDEF3.83318,000 × 3.833 = 68,994~ 69,000

Note: These are tentative calculations based on fitment factors proposed by prominent employee unions. The 8th Pay Commission has not yet finalised any fitment factor or revised pay structure, and the final decision will depend on the Commission’s recommendations and government approval.

Let us understand the above calculations with simple examples

For a fitment factor of 3.8:

Estimated revised minimum basic pay will be = 18000×3.8=68,400

For a fitment factor of 3.833:

Estimated revised minimum basic pay will be = 18000×3.833=68,994

How earlier pay panels worked

It would not be accurate to apply the modern concept of a ‘fitment factor’ to the first five pay commissions. Earlier commissions revised salaries through broader restructuring methods, and there was no single uniform multiplier used across the system. However, the core objective remained the same — aligning government pay structures with prevailing economic conditions and administrative requirements.

What is the significance of the 8th Pay Commission?

The 8th Pay Commission is significant because it is expected to affect more than 1.1 crore beneficiaries, including central government employees and pensioners, as well as their families.

Also Read | 8th Pay consultations begin: Key salary, pension & fitment demands you must know

That is why, to protect the purchasing power and boost employee morale, prominent employee associations have publicly demanded a higher fitment factor, often in the 3.8 to 3.833 range, but those figures are demands rather than official recommendations. As of today, no final fitment factor has been formally notified for the 8th Pay Commission.

For more information and recent updates, you can visit the official website of the 8th Pay Commission here: https://8cpc.gov.in/

8th Pay CommissionCentral Government EmployeesPay CommissionPersonal Finance
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