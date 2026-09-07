8th Pay Commission Chennai visit starts today: 5 key updates for central employees and pensioners

The 8th Pay Commission begins its two-day visit to Chennai today, September 7, 2026. According to an official notice on the 8th Pay Commission website, the Chennai visit will be held on September 7 and 8.

During the visit, the 8th Pay Commission will give eligible unions and stakeholders an opportunity to present their views, grievances and suggestions on salary revisions, allowance improvements and pension reforms for serving employees and pensioners.

The Chennai consultation is part of the 8th Pay Commission's ongoing engagement with stakeholders. Similar meetings have already been held in several states and union territories, including Delhi, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha.

Keeping these developments in mind, here are the latest updates on the 8th Pay Commission that central government employees and pensioners should know:

5 latest updates on the 8th Pay Commission website

Date Latest official update Key details 24 August 2026 8th Pay Commission visit to Bengaluru on October 7-8 The Commission has scheduled its Bengaluru consultation for October 7 and 8. The last date for submissions is September 18. 11 August 2026 Partial modification in guidelines for engagement of consultants The Commission has modified its guidelines relating to the engagement of consultants. 3 August 2026 8th Pay Commission visit to Jaipur on August 31-September 1 The Commission scheduled its Jaipur consultation as part of its ongoing stakeholder interactions. 28 July 2026 8th Pay Commission visit to Chandigarh on September 16-18 Chandigarh is scheduled to host the Commission for a three-day consultation programme. 24 July 2026 8th Pay Commission visit to Puducherry on September 9 The Puducherry consultation is scheduled for September 9, immediately after the Chennai visit.

The Chennai visit was initially announced by the 8th Pay Commission on July 24, with the application deadline set for August 18, 2026.

What are the key areas of discussion that will be highlighted in this meeting? The key areas of discussion in this meeting are expected to be the fitment factor multiple, salary revisions, pension reforms, allowances, other similar employee grievances, and ways to holistically improve the working lives of employees and pensioners.

What does this mean for central employees and pensioners? These latest updates clearly establish that the 8th Pay Commission is continuing its consultations and administrative work. The commission was initially constituted on 3 November 2025 by the central government and given an 18-month timeline to submit its final report. As of today, the commission has already completed 10-months of the provided deadline.

There is no official announcement yet on the final fitment factor, salary hike, or any pension-related changes. This is critical because several estimates are being discussed among employees and pensioners that are based on assumed fitment factors. Calculations using fitment factor multiples such as 2.15, 2.28, or 2.57 clearly indicate a substantial increase in basic pay or pension, but these figures should not be treated as official until the Commission makes its recommendations and the central government eventually takes a final decision.

Furthermore, the discussions scheduled after Chennai will continue, with Puducherry on 9 September, Chandigarh from 16 September to 18, and Bengaluru on October 7 and 8.

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For now, the key development to keep in mind is that the Chennai consultation starts today, while central government employees and pensioners await the Commission's eventual recommendations on pay, allowances, and pensions.

During the 6th and 7th Pay Commissions, the fitment factors were 1.86 and 2.57, respectively. It is now to be seen what fitment factor will be decided for the 8th Pay Commission.