The Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS), an all-India federation of civilian defence employees recognised by the Ministry of Defence, has submitted a fresh list of around 73 demands to the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), seeking substantial improvements in salaries, pensions and service benefits for central government employees, particularly defence civilian personnel.

In its submission dated November 18, 2026, the federation presented its demands during the second round of interactions with the Commission. The latest memorandum supplements a comprehensive representation submitted in April 2026.

The demands cover minimum basic pay, fitment factor, annual increments, dearness allowance (DA), pension benefits, bonus, insurance, provident fund interest and leave entitlements.

13 key demands of BPMS before the 8th Pay Commission 1. Revision of minimum basic pay BPMS has demanded that minimum pay be determined based on actual family consumption requirements, Indian Labour Conference (ILC) norms and the Aykroyd formula. Prevailing market prices of essential commodities should also be considered to ensure employees can maintain a dignified standard of living.

2. Rational fitment factor and pay structure The federation has sought an appropriate fitment factor to compensate employees for inflation and the erosion of purchasing power. It has also demanded reasonable differences between successive pay levels and a maximum-to-minimum salary ratio not exceeding 1:10.

3. Annual increment increased to 6% The existing annual increment rate of 3% should be doubled to 6% of basic pay, according to BPMS. The federation believes this would ensure meaningful financial progression and help employees cope with rising living costs.

4. Merger of 50% DA with basic pay BPMS has reiterated its demand for merging 50% of existing dearness allowance with basic pay and pension before determining revised salary and pension structures under the 8th Pay Commission.

5. Restoration of Old Pension Scheme The federation has demanded discontinuation of the National Pension System (NPS) and Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for Central Government employees. It wants the defined-benefit Old Pension Scheme (OPS) restored to ensure adequate retirement security.

6. Equitable bonus policy Ad-hoc Bonus and Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) should be extended to all central government employees without exclusions, including those at the highest levels. Bonus should be calculated on the minimum pay of the respective pay level, with a minimum entitlement equivalent to 30 days' pay plus DA.

7. Increase in CGEGIS insurance coverage The Central Government Employees Group Insurance Scheme (CGEGIS) coverage should be increased from the existing ₹30,000 to at least ₹15 lakh to provide greater financial protection to employees' families.

8. Enhancement of Deposit Linked Insurance BPMS has demanded that the Deposit Linked Insurance benefit be increased to ₹10 lakh to provide adequate financial support to the family of a deceased employee.

9. GPF interest rate parity with EPF The federation wants the General Provident Fund (GPF) interest rate to be maintained at a level not lower than the rate applicable to the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), protecting government employees' retirement savings.

10. Restoration of interest-free advances The discontinued or restricted interest-free advances should be restored to help employees meet essential personal and family financial requirements.

11. Two additional increments for higher qualifications Employees acquiring higher professional or educational qualifications relevant to their duties should receive two additional increments, similar to the benefit available to nursing staff, instead of a one-time lump-sum monetary incentive.

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12. Extension of Children Education Allowance The federation has demanded that Children Education Allowance (CEA) be extended up to the post-graduation level, subject to prescribed conditions, to support the higher education expenses of employees' children.

13. LTC leave encashment BPMS has sought permission for employees to encash 20 days of leave on every admissible Leave Travel Concession (LTC) occasion, subject to prescribed conditions.