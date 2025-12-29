8th Pay Commission comes into effect from 1 January, but your salary will not increase right now | Explained

8th Pay Commission: The Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the 8th Pay Commission already, and lakhs of central government employees and pensioners are awaiting a salary hike.

The members of the Central Pay Commission (CPC) have also been announced, and will be Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Prakash Desai. Pankaj Jain, a 1990-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the member-secretary, and Pulak Ghosh, professor at IIM Bengaluru, has joined as a part-time member.

8th Pay Commission: Your salary will not increase right away With the 8th Pay Commission members announced, employees are now expecting a salary hike soon.

“Usually, the recommendations of the pay commissions are implemented after a gap of every ten years. Going by this trend, the effect of the 8th Central Pay Commission recommendations would normally be expected from 01.01.2026,” the Cabinet had said in its October notification while announcing the Terms of Reference.

However, the recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission has not come in yet. This means that your salary will not increase from 1 January.

But according to the rule, as reiterated by the Centre, a new pay commission comes into effect. This means that the arrears of employees and pensioners will be accumulated from 1 January, 2026, until the 8th Pay Commission salary hike is announced.

“The government’s anticipated revision to increase the minimum wage from ₹18,000 to ₹50,000 per month and, on the other hand, raise the highest pay grade to around ₹1 crore gross salary annually marks a significant advancement in public sector compensation, bringing it more in line with recent private sector trends and following previous CPC fitment factor trends,” says Prof. Rajnish Kler, economist and faculty at Motilal Nehru College, Delhi University.

When will the 8th Pay Commission salary hike come into effect? It is not specified when the 8th Pay Commission salary hike will come into effect, as the CPC has not yet announced its recommendations or sent it to the government for review.

According to Kler, the revision may come sooner than anticipated.

“The government may announce this revision sooner than usual to address concerns about the complex arrear’s calculation process,” he told Livemint.

“Employees also hope for timely communication to avoid delays like those experienced in the previous pay commission cycle, when HRA and TA increases and arrears were not paid promptly. Expectations are high for a substantial increase under the 8th CPC,” Kler added.