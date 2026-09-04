8th Pay Commission completes 10 months: Key dates and deadlines employees and pensioners must be aware of

It has been 10 months since the formal constitution of the 8th Central Pay Commission. This is a temporary commission established by the central government to hear the ideas, views, and grievances of unions and associations before submitting its final report to the central government. Administrative and consultative momentum has picked up sharply in recent weeks as the commission transitions into its core operational phase.

As of today, the 8th Pay Commission has just wrapped up consultations and discussions with eligible stakeholders in Jaipur held on 31 August and 1 September. It is now gearing up for a packed calendar of state visits through the rest of September and October, signalling that stakeholder interactions are entering their final, intensive phase before recommendations are drafted.

The 8th Pay Commission is headed by Chairperson Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, with Pulak Ghosh serving as Part-time Member and Pankaj Jain as Member-Secretary.

The commission is headquartered on the 3rd and 7th floors of the Chanderlok Building, Janpath, New Delhi, according to its official website, and has been tasked with reviewing and recommending revisions to pay, allowances, and pension structures for central government employees, pensioners, and associated stakeholders.

The 8th Pay Commission was constituted on 3 November 2025 and was given 18 months by the central government to complete its discussions and consultations with stakeholders, employee unions and associations, and to submit its final report. As of today, 10 months have already passed.

The 8th Pay Commission is tentatively expected to submit its final report to the central government by May-June 2027, after completing 18 months since its constitution.

Here are 10 key dates central government employees and pensioners should know about to track the major developments related to the 8th Pay Commission over the past 10 months:

Timeline tracker: 10 key dates in 8th Pay Commission's journey

Key Date Event & Details Official Link 28 October 2025 The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister of India, approved the Terms of Reference of the 8th Pay Commission. Press release PDF 3 November 2025 Official constitution of the 8th Pay Commission via gazette notification, naming Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai as Chairperson along with Terms of Reference. Official Notification Apr 10, 2026 Consultant recruitment opened — applications invited to assist the Commission's research and analysis work. Vacancy notice May 1, 2026 Key official notifications regarding the 8th Pay Commission's visit to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were released. Official notification 29 May 2026 Memorandum submission deadline extended to 15 June 2026, to allow wider participation by associations and unions. Extension notice 23 July 2026 Key Delhi interactions announced — meetings held with associations/unions on August 7 and 10, 2026. Delhi notice 24 July 2026 Chennai & Puducherry visits announced — consultations with Tamil Nadu and Puducherry unions/departments, held on 7–9 September 2026. Chennai notice · Puducherry notice 3 August 2026 Jaipur visit notified — interactions with Rajasthan-based employee associations and state departments, held on 31 August–1 September 2026. Jaipur notice 11 August 2026 Partial modifications issued to Consultant engagement guidelines, refining eligibility and process norms. Modification notice 24 August 2026 Chandigarh & Bengaluru visits announced — regional consultations covering employee bodies in Punjab/Haryana and Karnataka, to be held on 16–18 September and 7–8 October 2026 respectively (Chandigarh notice originally released 28 July). Chandigarh notice · Bengaluru notice

Note: For updated details and recent developments, refer to the official website of the 8th Pay Commission.

With visits lined up in multiple states and Union territories throughout the year, the 8th Pay Commission is clearly focused on consolidating feedback from stakeholders. The core discussion areas in these meetings are the fitment factor multiple, pension reforms, tackling inflation for government employees, improving their and their families’ livelihoods, and boosting overall employee morale.

For example, during the 6th and 7th Pay Commissions, the fitment factors were set at 1.86 and 2.57, respectively. It is now to be seen what actual figure is adopted by the 8th Pay Commission this time.