8th Pay Commission confirms memorandum submission window open until 30 April for employees, pensioners and stakeholders

The Government of India’s 8th Pay Commission has clarified that the deadline for submitting the memorandum through the official website remains open until 30 April, as detailed in a press release on 20 April. This development dispels confusion, provides clarity and keeps the consultation process active.

The 20 April cut-off applied only to unions and associations seeking early interaction with the Commission during its initial meetings. All other aspiring participants, stakeholders, including government employees, pensioners and associated organisations, still have time to submit their inputs and ideas, making the remaining days of April a key window for participation in shaping the future pay and pension revisions.

Why was the 8th Pay Commission set up? The Government of India established the 8th Pay Commission to review and recommend changes to the allowances, salary structures and pension benefits of central government employees and pensions.

The government establishes Pay Commissions once every decade to ensure that the compensation of central government employees and pensioners keeps pace with economic conditions, inflation and evolving public sector responsibilities.

The recommendations of such commissions significantly affect the lives of millions of employees and retired officials, as well as state government pay structures. According to a press release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) dated 28 October 2025, the Union Cabinet approved the ‘Terms of Reference’ of the 8th Central Pay Commission. The primary objective was to maintain fairness, boost morale and ensure competitiveness with private-sector compensation.

What is most recent development related to 8th Pay Commission? A clarification issued on 20 April highlights two important timelines for stakeholders to acknowledge. First, unions and associations seeking early interaction with the Commission, either in Pune or during the initial round of consultations in Delhi, were advised to submit their memoranda by 20 April, in accordance with an earlier press release dated 11 April. That specific window has now been closed.

Still, the broader and more crucial deadline for submitting a memorandum via the Commission's official website remains open until 30 April. Now, aspiring participants, stakeholders and pensioners who were unable to meet the earlier interaction deadline still have time to formally participate and submit their ideas, demands and suggestions to the concerned officials of the 8th Pay Commission.

The Commission has also clarified that additional meetings will be held across Delhi, Maharashtra, and other states across the country, ensuring wider stakeholder participation in the consultation process. As of 21 April, the consultation phase remains active, making this a critical time for stakeholders to contribute to decisions that will shape future pay structures, salaries and pensions.