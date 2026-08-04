8th Pay Commission consultations gather pace: Tracking 8 key pensioner demands of RSCWS on pay, retirement security

The 8th Pay Commission has completed nine months. In the past few months, the Commission has held consultations with stakeholders in Delhi, Odisha and West Bengal. Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai leads the 8th Pay Commission.

A three-day meeting will be held in New Delhi in the next few days, followed by more discussions in Chennai, Puducherry and Chandigarh in September.

Meanwhile, the Railway Senior Citizens Welfare Society (RSCWS) submitted a memorandum to the 8th Pay Commission, outlining several key grievances raised by pensioners.

The memorandum focuses on the impact of an allowance-heavy salary structure, the need to strengthen basic pay and the importance of ensuring that retirement benefits remain financially secure.

Railway Senior Citizens Welfare Society wants stronger basic pay structure A key demand of the RSCWS is to reduce excessive dependence on allowances and increase basic pay in the salary structure. The Society has argued that while allowances are necessary to compensate employees for specific service conditions, their larger share in total earnings affects pension calculations, as most allowances are not included while determining retirement benefits.

The memorandum suggests maintaining a better balance between basic pay and allowances so that employees are not disadvantaged after retirement.

Concern over post-retirement income reduction The RSCWS has highlighted that several allowances end upon retirement, while major expenses related to housing, transportation and healthcare continue. It said the pay structure should account for these ongoing financial responsibilities to avoid a sharp reduction in income after retirement.

Review of hardship and specialized duty allowances The memorandum also raises concerns about employees working in difficult, remote and challenging conditions. The RSCWS noted that while the 7th Pay Commission rationalized the allowance structure, changes such as the merger or removal of certain allowances raised concerns among employees engaged in hazardous, specialized or duty-intensive roles.

Also Read | 8th pay commission closes data submission, check latest updates on consultations

It urged the 8th Pay Commission to review such cases and ensure that employees working under difficult conditions received appropriate compensation.

Periodic revision of major allowances The RSCWS has also recommended the regular review of key allowances, including the House Rent Allowance (HRA) and the Transport Allowance (TA). According to the memorandum, rising housing, transportation and urban living costs require a mechanism for periodic review.

The society has suggested linking important allowances to inflation or other relevant indices so that their real value does not decline between successive Pay Commissions.

8 key demands of Railway Senior Citizens Welfare Society

Concern highlighted by RSCWS Demand before the 8th Pay Commission Reason cited by RSCWS Lower pension base Increase the share of basic pay Pension is mainly linked to basic pay, while most allowances are excluded Allowance-heavy salary structure Maintain a balance between basic pay and allowances Protect long-term retirement benefits Fall in income after retirement Strengthen overall pay structure Expenses such as housing, transport and healthcare continue Rising housing costs Periodic revision of HRA Existing rates may not reflect actual expenses Increasing travel costs Review Transport Allowance Ensure compensation keeps pace with costs Difficult postings Enhance hardship-related allowances Employees face higher expenses and challenging conditions Specialised and hazardous duties Review affected allowances Ensure fair compensation for demanding work Erosion in allowance value Link revisions with inflation indicators Preserve purchasing power

Note: The table provides a snapshot of the RSCWS's broader demands. For the full recommendations and supporting details, refer to the official memorandum submitted to the 8th Pay Commission.

The RSCWS has recommended that the allowance structure under the 8th Pay Commission should remain simple, transparent and need-based, while ensuring a fair balance between the interests of serving employees and pensioners.