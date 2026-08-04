8th Pay Commission consultations gather pace: Tracking 8 key pensioner demands of RSCWS on pay, retirement security

8th Pay Commission: The Commission is reviewing eight pensioner demands raised by RSCWS, including higher basic pay, revised HRA, transport allowance and stronger retirement benefits. The RSCWS proposals aim to improve pensions for Indian Railway employees.

Shivam Shukla
Published4 Aug 2026, 06:57 AM IST
Pensioners have urged the 8th Pay Commission to strengthen basic pay, review allowances, and improve retirement benefits.
Pensioners have urged the 8th Pay Commission to strengthen basic pay, review allowances, and improve retirement benefits.(Pixabay)

The 8th Pay Commission has completed nine months. In the past few months, the Commission has held consultations with stakeholders in Delhi, Odisha and West Bengal. Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai leads the 8th Pay Commission.

A three-day meeting will be held in New Delhi in the next few days, followed by more discussions in Chennai, Puducherry and Chandigarh in September.

Meanwhile, the Railway Senior Citizens Welfare Society (RSCWS) submitted a memorandum to the 8th Pay Commission, outlining several key grievances raised by pensioners.

The memorandum focuses on the impact of an allowance-heavy salary structure, the need to strengthen basic pay and the importance of ensuring that retirement benefits remain financially secure.

Railway Senior Citizens Welfare Society wants stronger basic pay structure

A key demand of the RSCWS is to reduce excessive dependence on allowances and increase basic pay in the salary structure. The Society has argued that while allowances are necessary to compensate employees for specific service conditions, their larger share in total earnings affects pension calculations, as most allowances are not included while determining retirement benefits.

The memorandum suggests maintaining a better balance between basic pay and allowances so that employees are not disadvantaged after retirement.

Concern over post-retirement income reduction

The RSCWS has highlighted that several allowances end upon retirement, while major expenses related to housing, transportation and healthcare continue. It said the pay structure should account for these ongoing financial responsibilities to avoid a sharp reduction in income after retirement.

Review of hardship and specialized duty allowances

The memorandum also raises concerns about employees working in difficult, remote and challenging conditions. The RSCWS noted that while the 7th Pay Commission rationalized the allowance structure, changes such as the merger or removal of certain allowances raised concerns among employees engaged in hazardous, specialized or duty-intensive roles.

Also Read | 8th pay commission closes data submission, check latest updates on consultations

It urged the 8th Pay Commission to review such cases and ensure that employees working under difficult conditions received appropriate compensation.

Periodic revision of major allowances

The RSCWS has also recommended the regular review of key allowances, including the House Rent Allowance (HRA) and the Transport Allowance (TA). According to the memorandum, rising housing, transportation and urban living costs require a mechanism for periodic review.

The society has suggested linking important allowances to inflation or other relevant indices so that their real value does not decline between successive Pay Commissions.

8 key demands of Railway Senior Citizens Welfare Society

Concern highlighted by RSCWS

Demand before the 8th Pay Commission

Reason cited by RSCWS

Lower pension baseIncrease the share of basic payPension is mainly linked to basic pay, while most allowances are excluded
Allowance-heavy salary structureMaintain a balance between basic pay and allowancesProtect long-term retirement benefits
Fall in income after retirementStrengthen overall pay structureExpenses such as housing, transport and healthcare continue
Rising housing costsPeriodic revision of HRAExisting rates may not reflect actual expenses
Increasing travel costsReview Transport AllowanceEnsure compensation keeps pace with costs
Difficult postingsEnhance hardship-related allowancesEmployees face higher expenses and challenging conditions
Specialised and hazardous dutiesReview affected allowancesEnsure fair compensation for demanding work
Erosion in allowance valueLink revisions with inflation indicatorsPreserve purchasing power

Note: The table provides a snapshot of the RSCWS's broader demands. For the full recommendations and supporting details, refer to the official memorandum submitted to the 8th Pay Commission.

The RSCWS has recommended that the allowance structure under the 8th Pay Commission should remain simple, transparent and need-based, while ensuring a fair balance between the interests of serving employees and pensioners.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Salary impact of 3%, 5% and 6% annual increments

The 8th Pay Commission's final recommendations will be submitted to the central government after nine months. The tentative date for the submission of the recommendations by the 8th Pay Commission panel is in May-June 2027.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

8th Pay CommissionIndiaNewsPay CommissionIndian RailwaysPersonal FinanceMoney
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