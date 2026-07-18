8th pay commission: Basic pay, allowances — components of salary structure in focus; Here's why

The 8th pay commission is undertaking meetings with employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders ahead of its recommendations on pay hikes, allowances, salary structure, and more. Constituted once a decade, it is expected to make significant decisions impacting salaries of central government employees and pensioners, including railways and defence staff by mid-2027.

Around 50 lakh central government employees and about 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence personnel and retirees, will benefit from the recommendations across 18 employee levels.

8th CPC discussions ongoing The 8th CPC conducted multiple state visits to meet employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders in April, May, June and has other meetings scheduled in July, with plans for more meetings across states and union territories (UTs) in due course.

These meetings are significant as suggestions made by these groups are expected to play an important role in shaping the commission's deliberations. They collectively represent a large number of employees and pensioners, including defence and railway staff.

8th CPC terms of reference outline expectations The commission closed its submission window for suggestions on 15 June and will do so for data on 31 July. Chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the commission includes Pankaj Jain, a former IAS, as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission, the 8th CPC's official Terms of Reference (ToR) were released late last year.

The ToR outline what central government employees and pensioners can expect from its final recommendations. Once such consideration is to examine and recommend changes that are desirable and feasible in the emoluments, including pay (usually includes salary structure, pay matrix), allowances (usually include Dearness Allowance, Dearness Relief, House Rent Allowance), other facilities/benefits, in cash or kind (includes increment, promotions, etc.), rationalisation, contemporary functional requirements and specialised needs.

Employees expect salary structure announcement When it comes to the salary structure, the 8th CPC's focus is thus expected to be centered around three main components — basic pay, allowances and gross salary. The Railways Senior Citizens Welfare Society (RSCWS) feels that basic Pay should remain the core element of the salary structure as it forms the basis for pension, gratuity and other retirement benefits.

Basic Pay: This is important as the revised basic salary will be determined by applying the fitment factor to the current basic pay. For example, the All India NPS Employees Federation (AINPSEF) has suggested that the commission change its calculation used to fixed salary for family units, it said. It has proposed that the family unit to be increased from 3 to 4.4 by including dependent parents — an effect increase in fitment factor from 2.05 to 2.10. The higher fitment factor will increase basic pay for central government employees across all levels.

Allowances: Key allowances, including DA, HRA, and Travel Allowance (TA), which will then be recalculated based on the updated basic pay. AINPSEF has also proposed that HRA be revised upwards under the 8th CPC. It recommends 36% HRA for X category cities, 24% for Y category cities amd 12% for Z category cities. Further, another suggestion is that HRA be increase ever time Dearness Allowance is hiked. It also wants the commission to increase TA to ₹9,000 per month minimum for Level 1 employees.

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Gross Salary: The total earnings, consisting of the sum of basic pay and allowances, will reflect the overall remuneration of an employee under the new structure. Based on its proposals, the AINPSEF has sought significant increase in salaries for employees, the report added. If the suggestions are implemented, salaries could increase from ₹37,080 to around ₹61,344 — up 65% for Level 1 central government employees.

Overall, the salary break-up and composition could lead to a substantial and automatic increase in overall pay and, consequently, in the other dependent allocations, making it a significant and looked forward to announcement.

When are final recommendations expected? As per the plan, the CPC is expected to submit its final recommendations around 18 months after its constitution on 3 November 2025. This means that the earlier we can get the panel's submissions, the better. February 2027 is the earliest we can get them.