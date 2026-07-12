8th pay commission to close job vacancies for consultant roles in August — Check eligibility, salary and other details

The 8th pay commission is seeking candidates for full and part-time consultant roles on a contractual basis. Eligible applicants can send in their entries through a form on the CPC's website, according to the posted notice. It added that the vacancies are for a fixed period and require “high end services or for attending to specific and time-bound jobs of the Commission”.

“The full-time consultants shall not be permitted to take up any other assignment during the period of consultancy with the Commission. The engagement of a consultant is of temporary nature, and it can be cancelled at any time without assigning any reason,” it stated.

Constituted every 10 years, the panel is undertaking meetings with employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders ahead of its recommendations on pay hikes, allowances, salary structure, and more. It is expected to make significant decisions impacting salaries of central government employees and pensioners, including railways and defence staff by mid-2027.

8th CPC consultants: Vacancies, application deadline Application deadline according to the notice is 31 August 2026 for 20 jobs, across various experience levels and pay scales. These are for three categories based on age limit, experience and posts available in each, as follows:

Role Relevant years of experience Age limit Vacancies Consultant (Senior Consultant) Over 10 years 45 years 5 Consultant Over 6 years 40 years 5 Consultant (Young Professional) Over 4 years 32 years 10

What are the qualifications? Candidates must have Masters or MBA degree in / with Finance / Human Resource (HR) / Industrial Relations (IR) / similar subjects; OR

Must be LL. B, enrolled with Bar Council / Bar Association with relevant experience in law research or having experience in handling service matters in Tribunals / Courts as an Advocate.

Further, knowledge and experience of working on excel / spreadsheets and preparing presentations / slide deck is must for all categories of consultants.

It added that candidates who have handled matters related to pay or emoluments structure / compensation package / establishment matters would be given preference. Tenure, salary for full-time, part-time consultants The term is for one-year contract or up to the tenure of the Commission, whichever is less. If required, extension beyond one year shall be subject to performance and professionalism of the consultant in the Commission, the notice added.

Also Read | Experts explain why retail investors remain big on SIPs despite volatile market

Candidates will receive offer of engagement via email only and have seven days to consent. “A maximum period of 30 days shall be given for joining from the date of e-mailing offer of engagement letter. Suitable candidates ready to join immediately shall be given preference,” it added.

It further said that selected candidates will have to provide integrity certificates from at least two references and a self-undertaking attesting to no prior criminal record or pending litigation. Check the salary details as below:

Role Full-time Part-time (12 days/month) Part-time (6 days/month) Consultant (Senior) ₹ 1,80,000 ₹ 90,000 ₹ 45,000 Consultant ₹ 1,20,000 ₹ 60,000 ₹ 30,000 Consultant (Young professional) ₹ 90,000 ₹ 45,000 ₹ 22,500

Consultants for 8th pay commission: Scope of work Analysis of salaries, pay structures, allowances, pensions, etc. for employee categories listed in the Commission's TOR,

Review of existing emolument structure,

Assist in specialised studies on specific HR or compensation issues as required,

Also Read | Switching jobs? How to change group health insurance to individual policy